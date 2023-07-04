Celebrate the Fourth with Patriotism, Pancakes, Parade, Pyrotechnics

The Santa Clarita Valley will enjoy a patriotic Fourth of July beginning with the annual Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley Pancake Breakfast at 6:30 a.m. The breakfast, offered until the parade starts at 9 a.m. will cost $10, with children under 12 eating free. You can find the pancakes at Sixth and Main Street in Old Town Newhall.

At 7 a.m. the Santa Clarita Runners 38th Annual Independence Day Classic 10K will begin followed at 7:45 a.m. by the Kids K and at 8 a.m. by the 5K.

The 91st Anniversary of the SCV Fourth of July Parade will boast the theme “Celebrating America’s Independence the SCV Way: Live, Work, Play.”

The parade, scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., will feature politicians, pageant queens, public servants, first responders, veterans, scout troops, actors, horses, cheerleaders, service clubs, social clubs, car clubs, businesses and a DeLorean. It will begin on Main Street in Old Town Newhall near the roundabout and travel north then turn west onto Lyons Avenue in front of the Newhall Library. The parade then turns onto Orchard Village Road, ending at Dalbey Drive.

If you would rather watch the parade from the comfort of your couch you can tune in to SCVTV Santa Clarita which will provide live coverage via SCVTV.com and Facebook, as well as Spectrum Channel 20, Apple TV and Roku. Tune into the live broadcast, featuring float-by-float announcing and a professional multi-camera production. Watch a replay at 8 p.m. on July 4.

Leading off the parade will be a host of California Highway Patrol motorcycles followed by the Metropolitan District Elks, Cub Scout Pack 494, Vietnam Veterans of America – Chapter 355 ‘The Lost Patrol” and U.S. military veterans from the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative.

Also among the first parade participants will be the West Ranch High School Drum Line, Fourth July Parade Grand Marshals Dennis and Pamela Verner, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna and Celines Luna and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Captain Justin Diez.

See the full parade lineup here.

The Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade, founded in 1932, is organized by a dedicated volunteer committee. The parade has been held annually with a few exceptions, during the Great Depression and WWII and more recently when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the parade to go dark. To stay updated on the latest parade information, visit www.scvparade.com.

Join the city of Santa Clarita for the annual “Spirit of America” Fireworks Spectacular. Close out Independence Day with a brilliant fireworks show over Valencia Town Center. The show is scheduled to start at approximately 9:20 p.m. near the corner of Magic Mountain Parkway and Citrus Street. Radio station KHTS, on 98.1 FM and 1220 AM will broadcast music synchronized to the overhead display.

