Celebrate William S. Hart Park at 2025 State of the City

The city of Santa Clarita has announced that this year’s State of the City event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, at 3 p.m., at the Canyon Country Community Center. This year’s theme is Celebrating Hart Park: History in Every Frame. Join the Santa Clarita City Council as they highlight all the incredible accomplishments from the last year, what projects are on the horizon while also paying tribute to the City’s 40th Park.

A cherished landmark in the heart of our city, Hart Park is a place where history, tradition and natural beauty come together. Just like the silent films that made William S. Hart a legend, every frame of this event is filled with meaning—from updates on public safety and homelessness to the unveiling of exciting new projects like the River of Lights and Pioneer Oil Refinery Park.

State of the City will begin promptly at 3 p.m., in the Grand Room, for presentations and videos from the City Council. Following the program, guests are invited to gather on the picturesque terrace for music, appetizers and happy hour.

Tickets are $45 per person and $450 per table of 10. The ticket price includes appetizers, drinks and a commemorative gift.

For more information, please call the City of Santa Clarita at (661) 255-4939 or visit SantaClarita.gov.

