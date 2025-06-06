Celebrating Cultural Diversity During Refugee Awareness Month

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services and Office of Immigrant Affairs have launched activities for Refugee and Immigrant Heritage Awareness Month, aimed at acknowledging the contributions and needs of families and individuals who fled war, genocide and persecution in their native countries to establish a new life in the United States.

The county of Los Angeles is home to more than 10 million residents, one-third of whom are immigrants from across the globe that have helped shape the history and progress in California and the nation. According to the California Department of Social Services, nearly 4,000 refugees have arrived in the county over the past five years.

Immigrants in the U.S. may face cultural barriers, discrimination and other obstacles, while navigating the process to obtaining citizenship. The county of L.A. is committed to ensuring that they are welcome and informed about vital programs and services available to them.

“By proclaiming June as Refugee and Immigrant Heritage Awareness Month, we are not only honoring the strength and resilience of those who have rebuilt their lives here, but also recommitting ourselves to being a place of refuge, dignity and opportunity for all,” said L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis.

During the month of June, DPSS and OIA will partner with a host of local resettlement agencies, as well as the Department of Public Health, to help asylees, refugees and other migrants with accessing services to help them fulfill their American dream. The agencies include Catholic Charities of L.A., Church World Service, Interfaith Refugee and Immigration Service, International Institute of L.A., International Rescue Committee, Jobs Vision Success SoCal, Refugee Forum of L.A., and Uplift Charity.

Each week this month, DPSS will utilize its communication platforms to share information about food assistance, health benefits, as well as support for housing, utilities, and clothing. The department will also promote services available through its Greater Avenues for Independence Refugee Employment Program, which assists participants with employment training, acculturation and other supportive services. The OIA will provide support for those seeking humanitarian protection and help with navigating the process to accessing vital services in L.A. county.

The month-long outreach will culminate with a World Refugee Day celebration on Friday, June 20, co-hosted by the Refugee Forum of Los Angeles and key community stakeholders. The event will raise awareness about vital services for refugees and immigrants, such as linkage to employment opportunities, family reunification and public benefits enrollment.

Learn more about resources offered through DPSS at Programs and Services.

Like this: Like Loading...