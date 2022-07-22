Celebrity Waiter Fundraiser Celebrates ‘A Night in Hollywood’ at SCV Senior Center

Courtesy of The Signal

The annual Celebrity Waiter fundraising event to benefit the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center raised more than $100,000 said SCV Senior Center CEO Chief Executive Officer Kevin MacDonald.

The Bella Vida Senior Center provides a variety of services and activities for SCV residents 60 and older including home delivered meals, support services for aging in place, classes, health and wellness and a place to gather and make new friends.

Sponsors of the event included: Title Sponsor Comfort Keepers In-Home Care, Myles McNamara.

Oscar Sponsors: LA County Supervisor Barger 5th District, FivePoint, Langlois Fancy Frozen Food, SoCalGas, thrivent – Meyer-Klein Group, Tracey Hauser Team, Visiting Angels.

Golden Globe Sponsors: Burrtec Waste Industries, City of Santa Clarita, Facey Medical Group, Home Instead Senior Care, Brian Koegle Family, LBW Insurance, Sysco Inc., VPC Global.

Hollywood Star Sponsors: Julie Sturgeon CPA, American Family Funding, Frontier Toyota, Henry Rodriguez – State Farm Insurance, Heritage Sierra Medical Group, High Desert Medical Group, MacDonald Family, UCLA Health.

SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida

27180 Golden Valley Road,

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

For more on the story visit:

https://signalscv.com/2022/07/celebrity-waiter-raises-funds-for-senior-center/

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...