Celebrity Waiter Fundraiser Celebrates ‘A Night in Hollywood’ at SCV Senior Center

Courtesy of The Signal
The annual Celebrity Waiter fundraising event to benefit the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center raised more than $100,000 said SCV Senior Center CEO Chief Executive Officer Kevin MacDonald.
The Bella Vida Senior Center provides a variety of services and activities for SCV residents 60 and older including home delivered meals, support services for aging in place, classes, health and wellness and a place to gather and make new friends.
Sponsors of the event included: Title Sponsor Comfort Keepers In-Home Care, Myles McNamara.
Oscar Sponsors: LA County Supervisor Barger 5th District, FivePoint, Langlois Fancy Frozen Food, SoCalGas, thrivent – Meyer-Klein Group, Tracey Hauser Team, Visiting Angels.
Golden Globe Sponsors: Burrtec Waste Industries, City of Santa Clarita, Facey Medical Group, Home Instead Senior Care, Brian Koegle Family, LBW Insurance, Sysco Inc., VPC Global.
Hollywood Star Sponsors: Julie Sturgeon CPA, American Family Funding, Frontier Toyota, Henry Rodriguez – State Farm Insurance, Heritage Sierra Medical Group, High Desert Medical Group, MacDonald Family, UCLA Health.
SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida
27180 Golden Valley Road,
Santa Clarita, CA 91350
For more on the story visit:
https://signalscv.com/2022/07/celebrity-waiter-raises-funds-for-senior-center/
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.