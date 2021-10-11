header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
65°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 11
1885 - Birth of Hortense Reynier, future bride of Placerita Canyon pioneer Frank Walker [story]
Hortense Walker
Cents Down Hart 28-6
Courtesy of The Signal, signalscv.com
| Monday, Oct 11, 2021
Saugus running back Jacob Faraldo
Saugus running back Jacob Faraldo (26) is stopped at the line of scrimmage by Hart defender Daniel Larkins (11) at College of the Canyons on Friday, 100821. Dan Watson/The Signal

 

By Justin Powell

For The Signal

Saugus senior quarterback Brady Welch sprung up from the turf at College of the Canyons, visibly upset, and immediately gave a Hart defensive player a shove and an earful. He stepped up in the pocket on the previous play (a thirrd down late in the second quarter) and was met with a blow to the face area from a Hart defender, violently spun and thrown down.

“I was upset they didn’t call the facemask,” said Welch after the game. “But I knew we were gonna bounce back and keep driving. It motivated us.”

The moment certainly seemed to have the motivating effect the Saugus quarterback thought it did. It came at a point in the first half where momentum had been swinging back and forth throughout the early part of the game. Saugus would go on to punt, but back-to-back sacks on the next Hart drive followed by a poor punt set the Centurions up with good field position and under two minutes to play in the second quarter.

With the clock ticking down and a 2nd and 6 from the 44-yard line, Welch dropped back to pass and delivered a strike over the middle to Sebastian Dallaire, and Dallaire broke a tackle and rumbled down the middle of the field for a 56-yard touchdown. It was the second perfect throw of the quarter for Welch, who dropped a 33-yard rainbow into the diving outstretched hands of AJ Goodman in the end zone, five minutes of game time earlier. Those touchdowns opened up a tight game and extended the Saugus lead from 7-6 to 21-6 by halftime, and the Centurions would never look back.

“We were ready to go (in the second quarter). The mistakes we made were on us and we come back always,” said the Centurions quarterback.

Hart came out flying around on defense in the first quarter, forcing the Saugus offense into some early mistakes.

After a 6-minute, 12-second opening drive that spanned 91 yards and was capped by an AJ Goodman 5-yard touchdown reception, Hart turned things around with an interception by senior cornerback Chase Depaco on the next Centurions possession that set the Indians up deep in Saugus territory. Depaco was excellent in coverage all night long, routinely breaking up passes that would have gone for explosive Saugus plays.

Hart plunged in from the 1-yard line on the ensuing drive for their lone touchdown of the game, but the extra point attempt was blocked.

The Indians’ defense hung tough all night, forcing three turnovers; however, they generated just six points off the takeaways.

“We knew their defense was their strong suit, so we expected it, but we made mistakes we shouldn’t have,” Welch added.

It was a mostly quiet second half, with neither team reaching the red zone until a Saugus drive with four minutes to play in regulation. Welch would connect with Dallaire for a 9-yard touchdown, his fourth touchdown pass of the game (Dallaire’s second touchdown reception), with 3:56 left in the fourth quarter. It extended the Centurions’ lead to 28-6, and that would be the game’s final score.

The win extends Saugus’ (6-1, 2-0) unbeaten streak in the Foothill League to eight games. They’ll face Golden Valley next week.

Hart (1-6, 0-2) dropped their fifth in a row, and will look to rebound next week when they host Valencia.

Aj Goodman

Aj Goodman falls into the endzone to score for Saugus in the second quarter against Hart at College of the Canyons on Friday, 100821. Dan Watson/The Signal
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

West Ranch Keeps Momentum Going with 37-14 Win Over Golden Valley

West Ranch Keeps Momentum Going with 37-14 Win Over Golden Valley
Monday, Oct 11, 2021
Turnovers were the story of the game between the West Ranch Wildcats and the Golden Valley Grizzlies.
FULL STORY...

Cents Down Hart 28-6

Cents Down Hart 28-6
Monday, Oct 11, 2021
Saugus senior quarterback Brady Welch sprung up from the turf at College of the Canyons, visibly upset, and immediately gave a Hart defensive player a shove and an earful.
FULL STORY...

Bauer Speaks Out for 1st Time Since Being Placed on Administrative Leave

Bauer Speaks Out for 1st Time Since Being Placed on Administrative Leave
Friday, Oct 8, 2021
For the first time since sexual assault allegations surfaced this summer, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher and former Santa Clarita resident Trevor Bauer posted a video to his YouTube channel to give a short update on his pending legal issues stemming from the allegations.
FULL STORY...

Valencia Native Colton Herta Takes Win at Long Beach Grand Prix

Valencia Native Colton Herta Takes Win at Long Beach Grand Prix
Tuesday, Sep 28, 2021
Valencia native Colton Herta earned his sixth victory in the IndyCar Series when he placed first at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on Sunday.
FULL STORY...

Two 4th Quarter TDs Lead Canyons Past Palomar 42-30

Two 4th Quarter TDs Lead Canyons Past Palomar 42-30
Monday, Sep 27, 2021
College of the Canyons quarterback Tooni Ikahihifo tossed two fourth quarter touchdowns and the Cougars' defense forced a pair of turnovers as No. 5 Canyons defeated visiting No. 21 Palomar College on Saturday.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
EPA Recognizes SCV Water as 2021 WaterSense Excellence Award Winner
SCV Water has been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as a 2021 WaterSense Excellence Award winner for its Multifamily Apartment Program, which strives to improve water efficiency in multifamily housing.
EPA Recognizes SCV Water as 2021 WaterSense Excellence Award Winner
Filming This Week in SCV Includes Five TV Shows, One Commercial, One Documentary
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Oct. 11 - Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021:
Filming This Week in SCV Includes Five TV Shows, One Commercial, One Documentary
West Ranch Keeps Momentum Going with 37-14 Win Over Golden Valley
Turnovers were the story of the game between the West Ranch Wildcats and the Golden Valley Grizzlies.
West Ranch Keeps Momentum Going with 37-14 Win Over Golden Valley
SCV Residents Encouraged to Give Feedback on Recycling, Residential Trash Survey
In an effort to continue providing the highest quality residential trash and recycling services possible, the city of Santa Clarita is seeking community feedback through a brief online survey that can be taken by visiting bit.ly/gsc-survey1.
SCV Residents Encouraged to Give Feedback on Recycling, Residential Trash Survey
Cents Down Hart 28-6
Saugus senior quarterback Brady Welch sprung up from the turf at College of the Canyons, visibly upset, and immediately gave a Hart defensive player a shove and an earful.
Cents Down Hart 28-6
Santa Clarita Resident Celebrates International 100th Birthday
From Switzerland to Santa Clarita, family and friends came from near and far to celebrate an incredible milestone in Ann DeGraaf’s life: her 100th birthday.
Santa Clarita Resident Celebrates International 100th Birthday
OLPH Parishioners Gather for Annual Blessing of the Animals
In honor of Saint Francis of Assisi, patron of animals and nature, Father Emmanuel Delphin blessed dogs, cats, some gerbils and even some fish.
OLPH Parishioners Gather for Annual Blessing of the Animals
Today in SCV History (Oct. 11)
1885 - Birth of Hortense Reynier, future bride of Placerita Canyon pioneer Frank Walker [story]
Hortense Walker
Today in SCV History (Oct. 10)
2014 - President Barack Obama uses the 1906 Antiquities Act to designate the 346,177-acre San Gabriel Mountains National Monument [story]
President Obama
Today in SCV History (Oct. 9)
1861 - Pioneer Acton rancher & stonecutter George Blum born in Switzerland [story]
Blum Ranch
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Cases Among Healthcare Workers Decline as Vaccination Requirements are in Effect; SCV Cases Total 36,285
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 30 new deaths and 1,204 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,285 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Cases Among Healthcare Workers Decline as Vaccination Requirements are in Effect; SCV Cases Total 36,285
Sixteen Hart District Teachers of the Year Honored by Governing Board
The 16 William S. Hart Union High School District Teachers of the Year for the 2021/22 school year were recognized by the Governing Board Wednesday.
Sixteen Hart District Teachers of the Year Honored by Governing Board
City Honors Dennis Koontz in Trailhead Dedication Ceremony
On Friday, Oct. 8, the Santa Clarita City Council gathered for a Trailhead Dedication Ceremony, to unveil the future home of the Dennis Koontz Trailhead in the San Francisquito Open Space.
City Honors Dennis Koontz in Trailhead Dedication Ceremony
Nov. 9: SCV Chamber to Recognize Local Veterans During Annual ‘Salute to Patriots’
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, announced the return of their in-person ‘Salute to Patriots’ event scheduled for Nov. 9 at 4 p.m. in the courtyard of the SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida.
Nov. 9: SCV Chamber to Recognize Local Veterans During Annual ‘Salute to Patriots’
Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Orientations for Families Interested in Fostering Local Children in Need
The Children’s Bureau is now offering two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or provide legal permanency by adoption.
Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Orientations for Families Interested in Fostering Local Children in Need
Bauer Speaks Out for 1st Time Since Being Placed on Administrative Leave
For the first time since sexual assault allegations surfaced this summer, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher and former Santa Clarita resident Trevor Bauer posted a video to his YouTube channel to give a short update on his pending legal issues stemming from the allegations.
Bauer Speaks Out for 1st Time Since Being Placed on Administrative Leave
Today in SCV History (Oct. 8)
1858 - Butterfield Overland Mail stage makes first trek through SCV [story]
Butterfield stage
Oct. 14: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Oct. 14, at 6:00 p.m.
Oct. 14: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
L.A. County Celebrating International Artist Day with ‘Pawcasso Day’
Los Angeles County Animal Care & Control will have an exciting event coming up that you do not want to miss.
L.A. County Celebrating International Artist Day with ‘Pawcasso Day’
COC Hosting 2021 Latinx & Hispanic Heritage Month Virtually
In celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month, College of the Canyons will host the 2021 Latinx & Hispanic Heritage Cultural Journey virtually from Monday, Oct. 11 - Friday, Oct. 15.  
COC Hosting 2021 Latinx & Hispanic Heritage Month Virtually
Family of Station 81 Firefighter Killed in Shooting Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit
The family of Tory Carlon — the firefighter killed in the Station 81 shooting in Agua Dulce earlier this year — has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the estate of the man who killed him.
Family of Station 81 Firefighter Killed in Shooting Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Vaccination Verification Begins; SCV Cases Total 36,240
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 28 new deaths and 1,222 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,240 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Vaccination Verification Begins; SCV Cases Total 36,240
Some SCV Businesses Prepare for Vaccine, Negative Test Requirements
Bars, wineries, breweries, night clubs and lounges are among some of the local businesses now required to ask patrons to show they’re vaccinated or have had a negative COVID-19 test as of Thursday.
Some SCV Businesses Prepare for Vaccine, Negative Test Requirements
Santa Clarita Increases Frequency of Street Sweeping
The city of Santa Clarita increased the frequency of street sweeping throughout all residential areas of the City this month.
Santa Clarita Increases Frequency of Street Sweeping
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: