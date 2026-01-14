header image

1847 - Gen. Andres Pico (as in Pico Canyon) surrenders to Col. John C. Fremont, effectively ending the war between U.S. and Mexico [story]
treaty table
Former CEO Charged with Embezzling $5.2M from The Painted Turtle Camp
| Tuesday, Jan 13, 2026
the painted tutle

The former CEO of The Painted Turtle in Lake Hughes, a nonprofit specialty camp for children with chronic and life-threatening medical conditions, has been charged with embezzling $5.2 million from the organization during his tenure from 2018-2025.

“Abusing a position of power to steal funds from a camp dedicated to helping children with serious medical conditions is an affront to both the law and our deepest values,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said. “My message is crystal clear: If you steal from the most vulnerable members of our community or the organizations that serve them, this office will use every tool the law allows to hold you fully accountable.”

Christopher L. Butler (dob 2/28/76) of Porter Ranch is charged in case 25CJCF08298 with 15 felony
counts: nine counts of grand theft, five counts of forgery and one count of fraudulent use of a computer.

The case was filed on Dec. 29, 2025.

Butler is being held on $835,000 bail.

His arraignment is set for Jan. 15 in Department 30 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

If convicted as charged, Butler faces more than 18 years in state prison.

This case is being prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Steve Dickman of the White Collar Crime Division and remains under investigation by the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation.

A banner posted on The Painted Turtle’s website reads:

“Our former CEO has been charged with financial crimes committed during his time at The Painted Turtle. This was a shocking and saddening discovery for us. Our focus remains committed as always to the children and the families we serve. We deeply appreciate the strong support of our entire community.”

The Painted Turtle Camp in Lake Hughes was co-founded by Paul Newman in 1999, along with Page and Lou Adler. The camp was create for children with serious illnesses and officially opened its doors in 2004 as part of Newman’s SeriousFun Children’s Network.

The medical specialty camp serves children with chronic and life-threatening illnesses.

The Painted Turtle has provided more than 225,000 camp experiences to children and their families, free of charge, since 2004.

For more information on The Painted Turtle visit www.thepaintedturtle.org.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Tuesday, Jan 13, 2026
The former CEO of The Painted Turtle in Lake Hughes, a nonprofit specialty camp for children with chronic and life-threatening medical conditions, has been charged with embezzling $5.2 million from the organization during his tenure from 2018-2025.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Jan. 13)
1847 - Gen. Andres Pico (as in Pico Canyon) surrenders to Col. John C. Fremont, effectively ending the war between U.S. and Mexico [story]
treaty table
1937 - Boeing 247 crashes at Santa Clara Divide; 5 dead, 8 injured [story]
plane crash
1963 - Abandoned SPRR Newhall Depot burns down; chilly hobos blamed [story]
abandoned SPRR Newhall depot in ruins
