Chamber Announces 2021 Leadership Team

As it embarks into 2021, the SCV Chamber has established a broad-based leadership team representing small, medium and large businesses from a broad spectrum of industries to guide the Chamber into the new year in an effort to best work together as a united community.

“It’s a unique moment when we’re able to create such a large new group of local business leaders to serve on the Chamber Board of Directors,” said John Vance, incoming chair of the SCV Chamber. “With all the positive changes happening with the SCV Chamber, we’re excited to add well-respected, diverse leaders to the Board and continue with the returning board members who were invaluable this year.”

As the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley, the Chamber’s leadership will work to bring businesses together to provide greater member benefits that reduce business expenses and provide value-driven programming.

The Chamber has continuously worked, especially through the global pandemic, to provide the highest-quality member services and to be The Voice of Business for the SCV business community. It continues to build a well-respected and regionally recognized business advocacy organization in the third largest city in the County of Los Angeles.

The 2021 Board of Directors will be the most diverse in the 98-year history of the Chamber with women making up 45% of the board membership; 41% of board membership are people of color; and 10% of the board represent the LGBTQ+ community. In addition, two board members are foreign-born entrepreneurs.

“Since 2017, the Chamber has strategically focused on ensuring our leadership represents the growing diversity of our community to ensure equity and inclusion is part of our focus as an organization,” said Ivan Volschenk, Managing Partner at Evolve Business Strategies, which manages the SCV Chamber. “It’s proof we can all work together for pro-business advocacy and support businesses.”

The new board members will begin their term on January 1, 2021. Incoming Board Chair John Vance, alongside the full board, will be ceremonially installed on Thursday, January 28, 2021 virtually at the Chamber’s 98th Annual Awards & Installation. For more information on the event or to register/sponsor, visit www.scvchamber.com under the Events tab.

The following business leaders will serve as 2021 Directors:

Chair of the Board

John Vance

Executive Committee

Nancy Starczyk – Realty Executive | Immediate Past Chair

Marisol Espinoza – SoCal Gas Company | Secretary

Kevin Homes – Martini, Akpovi Partners | Chief Financial Officer

Hunt Braly, Poole, Shaffery & Koegle

Troy Hooper – Kiwi Hospitality Partners

Dr. Chris Raigosa – Kaiser Permanente

Chris Schrage – LBW Insurance

Business Council

Government Affairs Council – Co-Chairs, Hunt Braly & Jesse Smith

Latino Business Alliance – Chair, Liz Seelman

Small Business Council – Chair, Brian Schlick

Non-Profit Council – Chair, Holly Schroeder

NextSCV Young Professionals Council – Chair, Lindsay Schlick

Board of Directors

Karen Bryden – SCV Locations

Andrea Carpenter – Logix Federal Credit Union

Steve Cole – SCV Water Agency

Jason Crawford – City of Santa Clarita

Andrea De La Cerda – Scorpion

Matt Dierckman – CBRE

Jeffrey Forrest – College of the Canyons

Aleen Manchester – California Resources Corporation

Maral Matossian – Westfield

Patrick Moody – Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

Dr. Izu Okpara – Omni Wound Physicians

Dan Revetto – AT&T

Becki Robb – Princess Cruises

Henry Rodriguez – State Farm Insurance

Sandy Sanchez – FivePoint

Lindsay Schlick – SchlickArt Photography & Video

Liz Seelman – Southern California Edison

Jesse Smith – California Institute of the Arts

Dr. Dianne Van Hook – College of the Canyons

Dennis Verner – Burrtec

Karina Winkler – Holiday Inn Express