Chamber Announces 2021 Leadership Team
| Tuesday, Dec 15, 2020
John Vance

John Vance, incoming chair of the SCV Chamber.

As it embarks into 2021, the SCV Chamber has established a broad-based leadership team representing small, medium and large businesses from a broad spectrum of industries to guide the Chamber into the new year in an effort to best work together as a united community.

“It’s a unique moment when we’re able to create such a large new group of local business leaders to serve on the Chamber Board of Directors,” said John Vance, incoming chair of the SCV Chamber. “With all the positive changes happening with the SCV Chamber, we’re excited to add well-respected, diverse leaders to the Board and continue with the returning board members who were invaluable this year.”

As the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley, the Chamber’s leadership will work to bring businesses together to provide greater member benefits that reduce business expenses and provide value-driven programming.

The Chamber has continuously worked, especially through the global pandemic, to provide the highest-quality member services and to be The Voice of Business for the SCV business community. It continues to build a well-respected and regionally recognized business advocacy organization in the third largest city in the County of Los Angeles.

The 2021 Board of Directors will be the most diverse in the 98-year history of the Chamber with women making up 45% of the board membership; 41% of board membership are people of color; and 10% of the board represent the LGBTQ+ community. In addition, two board members are foreign-born entrepreneurs.

“Since 2017, the Chamber has strategically focused on ensuring our leadership represents the growing diversity of our community to ensure equity and inclusion is part of our focus as an organization,” said Ivan Volschenk, Managing Partner at Evolve Business Strategies, which manages the SCV Chamber. “It’s proof we can all work together for pro-business advocacy and support businesses.”

The new board members will begin their term on January 1, 2021. Incoming Board Chair John Vance, alongside the full board, will be ceremonially installed on Thursday, January 28, 2021 virtually at the Chamber’s 98th Annual Awards & Installation. For more information on the event or to register/sponsor, visit www.scvchamber.com under the Events tab.

The following business leaders will serve as 2021 Directors:

Chair of the Board
John Vance

Executive Committee
Nancy Starczyk – Realty Executive | Immediate Past Chair
Marisol Espinoza – SoCal Gas Company | Secretary
Kevin Homes – Martini, Akpovi Partners | Chief Financial Officer
Hunt Braly, Poole, Shaffery & Koegle
Troy Hooper – Kiwi Hospitality Partners
Dr. Chris Raigosa – Kaiser Permanente
Chris Schrage – LBW Insurance

Business Council
Government Affairs Council – Co-Chairs, Hunt Braly & Jesse Smith
Latino Business Alliance – Chair, Liz Seelman
Small Business Council – Chair, Brian Schlick
Non-Profit Council – Chair, Holly Schroeder
NextSCV Young Professionals Council – Chair, Lindsay Schlick

Board of Directors
Karen Bryden – SCV Locations
Andrea Carpenter – Logix Federal Credit Union
Steve Cole – SCV Water Agency
Jason Crawford – City of Santa Clarita
Andrea De La Cerda – Scorpion
Matt Dierckman – CBRE
Jeffrey Forrest – College of the Canyons
Aleen Manchester – California Resources Corporation
Maral Matossian – Westfield
Patrick Moody – Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Dr. Izu Okpara – Omni Wound Physicians
Dan Revetto – AT&T
Becki Robb – Princess Cruises
Henry Rodriguez – State Farm Insurance
Sandy Sanchez – FivePoint
Lindsay Schlick – SchlickArt Photography & Video
Liz Seelman – Southern California Edison
Jesse Smith – California Institute of the Arts
Dr. Dianne Van Hook – College of the Canyons
Dennis Verner – Burrtec
Karina Winkler – Holiday Inn Express
0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
