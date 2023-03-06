header image

1772 - Spanish Capt. Pedro Fages arrives; camps at Agua Dulce, Castaic, Lake Elizabeth, Lebec, Tejon [story]
Pedro Fages
Chamber Announces Formation of Asian Pacific Islander Business Council
| Monday, Mar 6, 2023
API Business Council

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Monday the launch of its new Asian Pacific Islander Business Council with a mission to grow and strengthen API-owned businesses through leadership, training and advocacy. The Council will work to identify and address the most pressing challenges faced by API-owned businesses throughout the Santa Clarita Valley by mobilizing resources to their owners.

“The primary focus for the API Council is on business education and training, research, advocacy, and economic development for the API business community,” said Jennifer Avancena, owner of Calajo Catering and the Founding Chair of the API Council. “Our goal is for businesses to develop and grow, and to foster the exchange of business ideas, best practices, and opportunities to help fellow businesses achieve their goals.”

The API Council will provide programs and workshops to open inclusive new pathways for API businesses to reach new markets and expand operations. Members of the council will work to create business opportunities. The API Council will be the leading resource where API businesses can go to grow, learn, and thrive. The Council’s vision is to have an environment where API businesses are thriving in the SCV economy and contributing to communities.

“The API population continues to expand its economic and political influence throughout the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Ivan Volschenk, President/CEO of the SCV Chamber. “As one of the fastest growing minority groups within the U.S., and California having the largest community, the SCV Chamber will provide a platform where diverse API business owners can influence civic, social, and economic policies.”

The goals and objectives of the Council are as follows:

– To represent the views of Asian American business owners to local, state, and federal government officials in order to promote and improve the climate for small business.

– To provide training and education that will improve each member’s business success.

– To provide a receptive atmosphere of encouragement for members to do business among other Chamber members and to exchange information affecting Council members and their businesses.

– To educate our members about the effect of proposed and existing government policy on small business and alert them to programs that assist small business owners.

To bring divergent groups of Asian Americans together on issues affecting small business.

“The mission of the API Council is to be a strong voice in effecting positive change in the areas of economic development, public contracting and private procurement, and public and fiscal policies that impact Asian/Pacific Islander businesses and communities at large,” said Becki Robb, 2023 SCV Chamber Board chair. “Our Council will voice to create opportunities in the social and economic sectors for the Asian/Pacific Islander business community.”

The first API Council event will be on March 23, details and registration can be found on the SCV Chambers website at www.SCVChamber.com. For more information on the API Council, or to get involved, please email hello@scvchamber.com.

About the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce:

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley representing more than 65,000 member employees. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third largest city in the County of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community.
