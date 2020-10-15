Chamber Announces Salute to Patriots 2020 Honorees

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita and collaboration with the Veterans Collaborative, are proud to announce the honorees for the 10th Annual Salute to Patriots: an event honoring local veterans for their service to our nation and leadership in our business community.

The 2020 honorees (listed alphabetically) are:

– Hon. Bill Miranda

– Phuong Quach

– Paul Raggio

– Jeffrey Stabile

– Leslie Thorpe

“We are proud of this year’s honorees having been selected from a large pool of excellent community nominations,” said Nancy Starczyk, chair of the SCV Chamber Board. “Our Salute to Patriots event recognizes veterans who have not only sacrificed for this country, but also serve the Santa Clarita Valley business community.”

Veterans were nominated by both chamber members and local residents and then selected by a committee composed of veterans and business leaders. Given the pandemic, the Chamber has revamped most of their events to follow health and safety guidelines. With the Patriots Luncheon being one of the Chamber’s most popular events, the decision to revamp the event virtually was simple.

“This event is truly a unique opportunity to show our respect for those whose service at the community and national level brings so much good into our lives: service that sometimes goes unrecognized,” said Ivan Volschenk, managing partner at Evolve Business Strategies, which manages the SCV Chamber. “We hope community members consider joining us as we honor the impact of these extraordinary individuals.”

Each individual honoree video will be shown daily leading up to Veteran’s Day then be compiled into a full program and shown on Wednesday, November 11. The honoree videos and full virtual program can be watched via the Chamber, The Signal and KHTS’ social media pages as well as on SCVTV at 5:30 p.m.

The SCV Chamber also welcomes back Andy Gump as Title Sponsor for this year’s event. Program sponsorships are currently available and can be accessed by emailing hello@scvchamber.com. Additional sponsors include, Assemblywoman Christy Smith, the city of Santa Clarita, Chiquita Canyon, Princess Cruises and Wells Fargo.

About the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce

The SCV Chamber is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley representing more than 65,000 member employees. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third largest city in the County of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community.