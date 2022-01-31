Chamber Forms Pro-Business PAC

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the formation of a Political Action Committee to support pro-business candidates.

The goal of the SCV Chamber PAC is to strengthen and unify the voice and influence of the broad-based business community in the Santa Clarita Valley. The SCV Chamber PAC will be committed to identifying, training, and electing pro-business candidates for local elective offices, within or influencing, the Santa Clarita Valley’s business community who are committed to meaningful change, economic progress, job creation and strong, healthy communities. Specifically, the PAC will initially focus on non-partisan races including the Santa Clarita City Council and the SCV Water Agency board in the 2022 election cycle.

“We believe it is vital to support pro-business candidates running for local office to help preserve and protect our community as one of the most business friendly cities in the nation,” said Chris Raigosa, chair of the SCV Chamber Board of Directors. “This new PAC isn’t about partisan politics. It’s about supporting candidates who believe the Santa Clarita Valley has a bright and prosperous future through economic growth and development.”

While the SCV Chamber PAC will have a separate board of trustees to oversee the PAC’s financial contributions, the SCV Chamber Board of Directors will remain the entity which endorses candidates for office.

Anyone can contribute to the SCV Chamber PAC, but Trustees of the PAC must be Chamber members.

“The SCV Chamber PAC looks forward to supporting our local pro-business candidates,” said Ivan Volschenk, managing partner with Evolve Business Strategies who runs the SCV Chamber of Commerce and will also manage the SCV Chamber PAC. “We have spoken with businesses in our community who have a vested interest to support pro-business candidates with a strong, positive, forward-thinking vision for our business community and keeping our community safe.”

If you are interested in contributing to the PAC or have any questions, please send an email to info@scvchamberpac.org.

About the SCV Chamber PAC

The SCV Chamber PAC is a non-partisan, California Political Action Committee focused directly on local elective offices, within or influencing, the Santa Clarita Valley business community. Initially for the business community in 2022, the Santa Clarita City Council, SCV Water Agency and LA County Board of Supervisors as the key targeted races.

About the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce

The SCV Chamber is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley representing more than a 65,000-member workforce. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third largest city in the County of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...