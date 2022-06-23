header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
92°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 23
1946, 11:20pm: William S. Hart, 81, dies at L.A.'s California Lutheran Hospital, leaving his Newhall estate and his (now West) Hollywood home to the public [story]
Hart dies
Chamber Launches Black Business Council
| Thursday, Jun 23, 2022
SCV Chamber

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday the launch of its new Black Business Council which will work to inspire, empower, and promote the economic growth and sustainability of black businesses, entrepreneurs and professionals within the Santa Clarita Valley.

Longtime resident, Local entrepreneur and Black business owner, Di Thompson, will serve as the inaugural chair of the newly formed Black Business Council. Thompson is an independent Realtor with eXp Realty and a member of the SCV Chamber Board of Directors.

“As the Santa Clarita Valley grows and economically diversifies, it’s important to support the creation and growth of Black businesses to allow for wealth creation and economic empowerment opportunities in a growing facet of our community,” said Thompson. “In just the last several months, we’ve seen more black businesses joining the SCV Chamber and growing their businesses which shows the strength of our Black business community in the SCV.”

The goals of the Black Business Council are to amplify the efforts of Black-owned businesses; provide support, advocacy, awareness, and consultation; eliminate barriers to opportunities; address issues unique to black owned businesses, professionals, and their families; and encourage entrepreneurship, career opportunities and career development, and community engagement.

“For the last 18 months, the SCV Chamber leadership has reached out to individual black-owned businesses and professionals to begin a dialog and establish relationships that laid the foundation for the creation of this new Council,” said Ivan Volschenk, president and CEO of the SCV Chamber. “We are continuing our work to build a more diverse and inclusive business community which represents all businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley.”

Anyone who is interested in joining or finding out more information about the council can email hello@scvchamber.com.

About the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce
The SCV Chamber is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley representing more than a 65,000-member workforce. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third largest city in the County of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
06-23-2022 Chamber Launches Black Business Council
06-22-2022 Oct 3: 2022 Oak Tree Golf Classic
06-20-2022 July 2: Celebrate Summer at Westfield Valencia Town Center
06-17-2022 July 7: VIA to Host Fifth Annual State of the State Luncheon
06-16-2022 LBW Insurance Recognized as Wilk’s Small Business of the Month
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (June 23)
1946, 11:20pm: William S. Hart, 81, dies at L.A.'s California Lutheran Hospital, leaving his Newhall estate and his (now West) Hollywood home to the public [story]
Hart dies
Today in SCV History (June 22)
1972 - Vasquez Rocks added to National Register of Historic Places [list]
Vasquez Rocks
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: