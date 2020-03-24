Chamber Launches Survey; Seeks Business Input

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Monday the launch of their survey/questionnaire, urging all businesses to participate, to bring additional and necessary resources to assist businesses during the COVID-19 outbreak. The SCV Chamber is committed to ensuring the local business community have access to all necessary outlets to keep them operational during this time.

“We are committed to our business community and have been working to bring any and all necessary resources to the Santa Clarita Valley,” stated Nancy Starczyk, Chair of the Board for the SCV Chamber of Commerce. “At this time, we must stand in solidarity and ensure all businesses are able to stay functional and both employers and employees are not struggling.”

The SCV Chamber questionnaire is strictly confidential. Your information will not be shared and will only be used to collect data on the types of businesses that are being affected during this time and the necessary resources the Chamber must work to bring to our business community.

“We are SCV proud and the Chamber takes pride in working around the clock for our business community during this hardship,” stated Ivan Volschenk, Managing Partner for Evolve Business Strategies, which manages the SCV Chamber.“

The questionnaire can be found here: https://forms.gle/3zWvazHW4JgpaSBZA and will only take a couple minutes to complete. Please email hello@scvchamber.com if you have any questions.

About Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley representing more than 65,000 member employees. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third largest city in the County of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community.