1886 - Film director Robert N. Bradbury born in Washington state; launched John Wayne's career in Placerita Canyon [watch]
Chamber Launches Survey; Seeks Business Input
| Tuesday, Mar 24, 2020
SCV Chamber

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Monday the launch of their survey/questionnaire, urging all businesses to participate, to bring additional and necessary resources to assist businesses during the COVID-19 outbreak. The SCV Chamber is committed to ensuring the local business community have access to all necessary outlets to keep them operational during this time.

“We are committed to our business community and have been working to bring any and all necessary resources to the Santa Clarita Valley,” stated Nancy Starczyk, Chair of the Board for the SCV Chamber of Commerce. “At this time, we must stand in solidarity and ensure all businesses are able to stay functional and both employers and employees are not struggling.”

The SCV Chamber questionnaire is strictly confidential. Your information will not be shared and will only be used to collect data on the types of businesses that are being affected during this time and the necessary resources the Chamber must work to bring to our business community.

“We are SCV proud and the Chamber takes pride in working around the clock for our business community during this hardship,” stated Ivan Volschenk, Managing Partner for Evolve Business Strategies, which manages the SCV Chamber.“

The questionnaire can be found here: https://forms.gle/3zWvazHW4JgpaSBZA and will only take a couple minutes to complete. Please email hello@scvchamber.com if you have any questions.

About Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley representing more than 65,000 member employees. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third largest city in the County of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community.
L.A. County Courts: Only Authorized Persons Allowed in Courthouses
Presiding Judge Kevin C. Brazile signed a General Order Tuesday to enact unprecedented measures in the nation’s largest trial court to protect the public’s health and safety during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Chamber Launches Survey; Seeks Business Input
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Monday the launch of their survey/questionnaire, urging all businesses to participate, to bring additional and necessary resources to assist businesses during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Reply from Tombstone, Ariz., to Newhall, Cal. | Commentary by Darryl Manzer
Newhall's recent letter to one of the places it played in the movies -- Tombstone, Arizona -- gets a reply.
FDA OK’s Failure Detector for Experimental Coronavirus Medicine
FDA approves a California company's device that measures the integrity of a patient's heart's electrical recharging system. Sudden cardiac death is a potential side-effect of several medicines now being used in the treatment of COVID-19, including Hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin.
Small Business Owners Scrambling to Survive During Pandemic
With the COVID-19 pandemic’s first wave of economic pain washing over the stock markets and flooding Wall Street with uncertainty, small business owners are worried the next tsunami is headed toward Main Street.
County Trails, Placerita Park, Vasquez Rocks Closed
Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation officials on Monday ordered the closure of additional park areas where social distancing cannot be maintained, including county trails and Placerita Canyon Recreation Area and Vasquez Rocks in the Santa Clarita Valley.
All MRCA Trails Closed: Towsley, Pico, Whitney, Etc.
In the Santa Clarita Valley this includes but is not necessarily limited to East Canyon, Ed Davis Park in Towsley Canyon, Mentryville, Michael D. Antonovich Open Space, Newhall Pass Trailhead, Pico Canyon, Rice Canyon, Santa Clarita Woodlands Park and Whitney Canyon Park.
Penalties for Late Property Tax Payments May be Waived
Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector Keith Knox has posted a message to property taxpayers who may miss the April 10 deadline due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, with details on how to avoid a late fee.
Ridley-Thomas Urges Service Providers to Aid the Homeless
Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas urged county leaders to take appropriate steps to support the hundreds of men and women – our "army for good" – who are on the front lines of protecting homeless and formerly homeless people from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Santa Clarita: More Restrictions, Park Facility Closures
The city of Santa Clarita is announcing additional city park closures to ensure the necessary social distancing to slow the spread of coronavirus COVID-19.
Working at Home? Adopt a Pet Now from Castaic Shelter
The Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control shelter in Castaic reminds Santa Clarita Valley encourages residents to adopt a pet -- by appointment.
L.A. County Monday: Cases Jump 31% on Day to 536; Ten in SCV
In the Santa Clarita Valley, 10 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed – seven in the city of Santa Clarita, two in Stevenson Ranch and one in Castaic – and no deaths.
Medicare & Coronavirus: Things to Know | Commentary by Seema Verma
Medicare is warning beneficiaries that scammers may try to use the current emergency to steal their Medicare number, banking information, or other personal data.
Markets Lose Fed’s Boost as Stimulus Deal Flounders in Senate
Even with a stimulus package reportedly nearing completion and unprecedented moves by the Federal Reserve, U.S. stock markets continued their downward trajectory Monday.
Instacart to Hire 54K New Personal Shoppers in California
Instacart plans to bring on an additional 300,000 full-service online shoppers over the next three months -- 54,000 in California -- to meet the growing customer demand for grocery delivery and pickup in North America.
DOJ: How to Report COVID-19 Fraud
The U.S. Department of Justice remains vigilant in detecting, investigating and prosecuting COVID-19 fraud during the coronavirus crisis, and is providing resources to report COVID-19-related wrongdoing.
California Monday: Cases Up 18%, Deaths Unchanged at 27
California now has 1,733 confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19, the California Department of Public Health announced Monday.
Trump OK’s California’s Request for Disaster Declaration
Governor Gavin Newsom Sunday announced that President Donald Trump approved California’s request, submitted earlier in the day, for a presidential Major Disaster Declaration to bolster California’s COVID-19 emergency response efforts.
America’s Job Centers of California Goes Online
In alignment with Los Angeles County’s revised “Safer at Home” order in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the county America’s Job Centers of California will no longer accommodate walk-in clients and will launch expanded virtual services via workforce.lacounty.gov.
Federal Reserve Takes Historic Action as COVID-19 Ravages US Economy
The Federal Reserve announced Monday it would take supportive measures, including expanding bond-purchasing programs, to boost credit access for American families and businesses.
Beach Advisory Extended to Wednesday 6 p.m.
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, has extended a beach advisory cautioning residents planning to visit county beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers.
US-Mexico, Canada Borders Closed to Most Travel as COVID-19 Spreads
The U.S. closed both its southern and northern borders over the weekend as part of the government’s effort to slow the spread of the global coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic that has already killed more than 10,000 people worldwide.
Princess Parent Offers Cruise Ships as Temporary Hospitals
Carnival Corporation & plc, the parent company of Valencia, California-based Princess Cruises, has offered some of its cruise ships for use as temporary hospitals during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
Navy Hospital Ship Deploying to L.A. for Non-COVID19 Patients
In a matter of days, the Navy hospital ship USNS Mercy will sail from San Diego and dock in the port of Los Angeles to help lift the burden from local medical treatment facilities that need to focus their resources on patients affected by the coronavirus pandemic
