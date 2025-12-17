header image

December 17
1839 - Judge John F. Powell born in Galway, Ireland [story]
John F. Powell
Chamber Opens Nominations for SCV Business Choice Awards
| Tuesday, Dec 16, 2025
SCV Chamber Instlalioncrop

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Awards + Installation 2026 will be hosted this year at California Institute of the Arts on Friday, Feb. 13.

The SCV Chamber is reimagining one of its most celebrated traditions, bringing this evening to an inspiring setting that reflects the creativity and forward momentum of the SCV business community.

Nominations are officially open for the 2026 Santa Clarita Valley Business Choice Awards. Now is the perfect time to spotlight the exceptional businesses that help our community flourish. Nominations will be accepted through Jan. 9.

Submit nominations at www.surveymonkey.com/r/RYK7SQ6.

Award Categories:

Business of the Year: For a business that has shown resilience, great achievements, and support for the Chamber and local community.

Entrepreneurial Spirit: For a person or growing business that embodies innovation and a strong entrepreneurial attitude.

Rising Star: For a company or young professional demonstrating exceptional growth and contributions to the business community.

Non-Profit of the Year: For a non-profit organization that has demonstrated excellence in fulfilling its mission.

The 103rd Annual Awards + Installation will be held Friday, Feb. 13, 6-9 p.m., at California Institute of the Arts in Valencia. Take advantage of the limited early-bird pricing and secure your tickets before they’re gone. Visit www.scvchamber.com/events/2026-awards-installation.

Interested in showcasing your business, strengthening the local business community and connecting with key leaders?

Sponsorship opportunities are now open. To learn more about available packages, contact the SCV Chamber at hello@scvchamber.com.

SCV Chamber Instlalion
