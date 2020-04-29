[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Chamber, SCVEDC to Host ‘Scaling Up: Back2Business’ Webinar Series
| Wednesday, Apr 29, 2020
scaling up webinar

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation will launch a new weekly webinar series, “Scaling Up: Back2Business,” on Wednesday, May 6 at 10 a.m.

The series will be geared for businesses to gain valuable insights from essential businesses that have already made changes to their work environments like social distancing, increased health and safety protocols, and how business fundamentals have changed in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We are always excited to work alongside the SCV Chamber of Commerce and our partnership has proven to be a strong bond when it comes to putting our business community first,” said Holly Schroeder, president and CEO of the SCVEDC. “To have both our memberships come together during this time and give insight to the rest of our community shows the coverage that the EDC and Chamber have with our valley’s business community.”

The series’ Wednesday morning kick-off features a business-to-business panel, followed by a business-to-consumer panel on Friday, May 8 at 10 a.m.

The series will go live twice a week and include topics such as economic outlook update, managing cyber-risk in a longterm work-from-home environment, and managing social distancing in the workplace.

The webinar series is supported by a grant to the SCVEDC from the Wells Fargo Foundation.

“The Chamber is pleased to showcase the next phase of our COVID-19 resources, with a webinar series to that allow our business to gear toward reopening as well as our consumers to learn about best practices moving forward,” said Nancy Starczyk, chair of the SCV Chamber Board. “Holly and the full SCVEDC team have been working with the Chamber for quite some time now and we are excited for the extensive program that is going to be offered.”

“With the May 15 ‘Stay at Home’ order deadline approaching, we felt it was necessary to begin the conversation to businesses and consumers about next steps when our economy is ready to reopen,” said Ivan Volschenk, managing partner of Evolve Business Strategies, which manages the SCV Chamber.

“Though at this time we’re uncertain if the order will be extended, the Chamber, alongside the EDC, has given, and continues to give, its membership the necessary resources during this time,” Volschenk said. “However, we need to now be ahead of the game and ensure our businesses are fully ready and equipped to get back to work at full capacity.”

To register, visit www.scvedc.org/scalingup. Information about both organizations can be found on their websites, www.scvchamber.com and www.scvedc.org. Email hello@scvchamber.com with any questions.

ABOUT SCVEDC
Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation (SCVEDC) is a unique private / public partnership representing the united effort of regional industry and government leaders. The SCVEDC utilizes an integrated approach to attracting, retaining and expanding a diversity of businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley, especially those in key industry clusters, by offering business services and other resources.

ABOUT SCV CHAMBER
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is the largest business membership organization in the SCV, representing more than 65,000 member employees. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third-largest city in the county of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community.
