Chamber to Collect Donations for Homeless Services at Next Mixer

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce after hours Christmas mixer will take place Wednesday, Dec. 18, from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

In the spirit of the holidays, the Chamber will be collecting much needed items for our local homeless to be included in Chamber Care Packages for Bridge to Home, SCV’s homeless services nonprofit. Let’s come together as a business community to help those in our community by bringing any of the following items:

Blankets | Umbrellas | New Men’s Boxers (M-XL) | New Women’s Underwear (SM-XL)

New Men’s and Women’s Socks | Instant Oatmeal | Coffee | Hot Chocolate

As we’ve learned, sometimes it’s the basics in life that can make the biggest impact. We appreciate anything and everything you’re able to contribute to our efforts to help brighten the holiday season for those in need.

The event will take place at Mercedes Benz of Valencia, located at 23355 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, 91355.

The cost of the event is as follows:

Members: $15 / Not-Yet-Members: $25

To register, click here.