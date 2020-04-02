Chamber to Hold COVID-19 Webinar Series

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has readily-available resources to assist your business during the COVID-19 crisis.

See details below.



Working Remotely:

Enhance, Deliver & Raise Engagement in a Digital Environment

Wednesday, April 8, 2020

﻿2:00 p.m. – 3:00 PM

The current global pandemic has resulted in organizations re-thinking how and where employees work. One of the big impacts of social distancing is that never before has there been such a heavy reliance on remote working.

Newleaf Training will give an insight on:

– Consider the benefits of remote working

– Discuss best practice in relation to facilitating virtual meetings.

– Identify ways training can be effectively delivered online.

– Share examples of tools that can be used remotely to communicate and collaborate effectively.

– Understand ways to engage a virtual workforce.

Register here.



Business Development

12 Step Program to Keep Your Business Afloat

Thursday, April 9, 2020

﻿2:00 p.m. – 3:00 PM

It’s no secret that business owners can’t even determine how the day will end given the minute-by-minute changes we are all facing in the midst of COVID-19. With rapid updates coming your way on the hour, business owners are struggling not just with legality but with keeping their business afloat during this time.

One True North will be presenting a 12 step program, which will cover different types of actions that can be taken immediately for your business as well as what steps to take to ensure your business is safeguarded during the recovery stage.

Register here.



Business Resource Survey

The SCV Chamber asks businesses to participate in a quick survey as we are collecting information about your business and the effects COVID-19. We will compile the results to bring necessary resources to our business community.

Click here for survey.