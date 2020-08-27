SCV Chamber Webinar Series

Chamber to Offer Virtual 90-Day Action Plan Workshop

Uploaded: , Thursday, Aug 27, 2020

By Press Release

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday their newest exclusive partnership with One True North, a leadership and business coaching solutions practice in Valencia, to offer GrowthCLUB to the business community.

It will provide businesses with the opportunity to learn more profound distinctions on best practices on how to lead your team for results, how to optimize working in the “new normal,” and how to develop a vision for the future.

“We are excited for this exclusive partnership with our member, One True North, and for the opportunity to offer GrowthCLUB to our business community,” stated Nancy Starczyk, Chair of the SCV Chamber Board. “With this pandemic as part of our lives for the time being, businesses need to find a way to adjust and maintain and this workshop will provide them opportunities to map out their priorities.”

The workshop is open to all, with current members of the SCV Chamber receiving a discounted price. The three and a half hours’ virtual workshop will take place on Friday, Sept. 25 and the price includes six one-hour, follow-up group coaching sessions covering the following topics:

Week 1: Know Your Vision

Week 2: Maximizing Your Business Checklist

Week 3: Prioritizing with your 90-Day Filter

Week 4: Mapping Out Your Annual Goals

Week 5: Make Your Quarterly Goals SMARTER

Week 6: Achieving Weekly Objectives

“The SCV Chamber is proud to offer this program to our full business community as part of our education series,” stated Ivan Volschenk. “The pandemic has thrown obstacles in our way, but we’re pleased to continue to move forward and make sure we bring the best possible resources for SCV businesses and ensure they are thriving as much as they can during this time.”

The workshop’s follow-up six one-hour group coaching sessions will help you maximize your GrowthCLUB workshop experience, document and achieve your goals, and make sure you successfully execute your fourth quarter business plan.

“By the end of this workshop, you will have a clear focus on what your business needs to achieve in Q4, 2020, by building a 90-day action plan that uses a phased approach to survive the pandemic,” stated Paul and Lisa Raggio, co-owners of One True North. “Using this roadmap, you will take your business from surviving and sustaining in 2020 to thriving in 2021.”

The workshop will kick off on Friday, Sept. 25. To register, visit www.scvchamber.com and click on the Events tab. If you have any questions, please email hello@scvchamber.com.

About the SCV Chamber:
The SCV Chamber is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley representing more than 65,000 member employees. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third largest city in the County of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community.

No Comments for : Chamber to Offer Virtual 90-Day Action Plan Workshop


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Henry Mayo Recognized for Commitment to Quality Stroke Care

    Henry Mayo Recognized for Commitment to Quality Stroke Care

    43 seconds ago
  • Aug. 29: Triumph Foundation’s Virtual ‘Let ’em Roll’ Poker Tournament

    Aug. 29: Triumph Foundation’s Virtual ‘Let ’em Roll’ Poker Tournament

    52 mins ago
  • Chamber to Offer Virtual 90-Day Action Plan Workshop

    Chamber to Offer Virtual 90-Day Action Plan Workshop

    1 hour ago
  • County Launches ‘L.A. vs Hate’ Initiative to Report Hate Crime Incidents

    County Launches ‘L.A. vs Hate’ Initiative to Report Hate Crime Incidents

    2 hours ago
  • Valencia, Saugus High Students Selected as Finalists in National Artists, Authors Showcase

    Valencia, Saugus High Students Selected as Finalists in National Artists, Authors Showcase

    2 hours ago
  • Sept. 8: Panel of Historical Novelists to Discuss Traveling Through the Ages

    Sept. 8: Panel of Historical Novelists to Discuss Traveling Through the Ages

    3 hours ago
  • Residents Invited to Participate in City’s 35 Parks Challenge

    Residents Invited to Participate in City’s 35 Parks Challenge

    5 hours ago
  • COC Offering Remote Learning Services to Students

    COC Offering Remote Learning Services to Students

    5 hours ago
  • Purple & Gold Lights Illuminate City Hall to Honor 100th Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage

    Purple & Gold Lights Illuminate City Hall to Honor 100th Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage

    6 hours ago
  • West Ranch Students Create Safe Haven Blog for Teens, Mental Wellness

    West Ranch Students Create Safe Haven Blog for Teens, Mental Wellness

    6 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.