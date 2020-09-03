Chamber’s Virtual ‘Salute to Patriots’ to Honor Veterans

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Monday their virtual ‘Salute to Patriots’ event, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita and collaboration with the Santa Clarita Veterans Collaborative, as they will be recognizing Veterans who have not just served our country but have made an impact in the SCV business community.

“The SCV Chamber takes great pride in being able to honor our Veterans every year and to highlight different individuals each year who have not only served our country, but our business community as well,” stated Nancy Starczyk, chair of the SCV Chamber Board. “With our current situation, the Chamber has been working diligently to ensure this event still occurs, no matter the format.”

Representatives from the SCV Chamber and Veterans Collaborative will be visiting each of the six honorees, at a social distance, to present their award and record a video message as they tell their story. Each individual honoree video will be shown daily leading up to Veteran’s Day then be compiled into a full program and shown on Wednesday, Nov. 11. The honoree videos and full virtual program can be watched via the Chamber, The Signal and KHTS’ social media pages, as well as on SCVTV at 5:30 p.m.

Given the pandemic, the Chamber has revamped most of their events to follow health and safety guidelines. With the Patriots Luncheon being one of the Chamber’s most popular events, the decision to revamp the event virtually was simple.

“This year has really put our minds to the test and we’ve been working tirelessly to make sure we still provide programs for our business community, no matter the situation we are in,” said Ivan Volschenk, managing partner at Evolve Business Strategies, which manages the SCV Chamber. “Our yearly Patriots Luncheon is a heartfelt event and very important to the Chamber and our community. We have put pen to paper to bring a unique format, which will still allow us to recognize our community’s Veterans.”

The SCV Chamber also welcomes back Andy Gump as Title Sponsor for this year’s event. Program sponsorships are currently available and can be accessed by emailing hello@scvchamber.com. Nominations are open now through Wednesday, Sept. 30. Forms can be requested by emailing hello@scvchamber.com. Please note, that anyone actively running for office in the 2020 election cycle will not be eligible for nomination.

About the SCV Chamber

The SCV Chamber is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley representing more than 65,000 member employees. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third largest city in the County of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community.