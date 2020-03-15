Changes Coming to County Parks & Rec in Response to COVID-19

Through a statement Friday, the Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Department announced changes to its programming, events and facility usage in response to COVID-19.

The adjustments are based on recommendations from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

“Dear Parks Guests,

As the situation surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) evolves, the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation (LA County Parks) is providing an update on changes to programming, events, and facility usage.

“We continue to prioritize the health and safety of our program participants, park guests, team members, and community. We are working closely with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) to ensure that our Parks community receives credible information and guidance during this challenging time.

“Out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with guidance from State and local health officials to prevent the spread of COVID-19, LA County Parks is implementing following changes through March 31, 2020:

– Parks locations will remain open as outdoor-only facilities during regular hours of dawn to dusk.

– Restrooms will be open during regular hours.

– All programming at LA County Parks facilities will be canceled. This includes all recreational activities, indoor and outdoor sports leagues, aquatics classes, instructional courses, and group sessions.

– The senior lunch program will occur on Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17 at its regular LA County Parks locations. Starting Wednesday, March 18, the senior lunch program will transition to a frozen meal pick up program. All other senior programs will be canceled until further notice.

– Free snack programs will continue at LA County Parks locations where it is currently offered.

– Indoor facilities such as gymnasiums, computer labs, multi-purpose instructional rooms, and classrooms at LA County Parks locations will be closed.

– Aquatics facilities including pools will be closed.

– Large-scale events of 250 people or more at LA County Parks locations are canceled.

– New reservations of facilities at LA County Parks locations will be suspended.

“We know that you rely on our programs as consistent and crucial resources. We appreciate your support and understanding as we adapt to this fluid situation. We continue to assess daily operations and consult with local health officials, which may require further changes.

“We encourage you to visit the Public Health website for information and guidance, available in multiple languages, on COVID-19. We also strongly encourage you to take everyday actions to prevent the spread of germs.

– Stay home when sick. Stay home for at least 24 hours after you no longer have a fever.

– Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

– Limit close contact with people who are sick.

“If you have any questions or concerns, please contact (626) 588-5364 or info@parks.lacounty.gov.”

Sincerely,

John Wicker

Director