[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
50°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 24
1965 - Signal newspaper owner Scott Newhall shows up for a duel (of words) with rival Canyon Country newspaper publisher Art Evans, who no-shows and folds his paper soon after [story]
Chanukah Family Festival Brings Community Together
| Tuesday, Dec 24, 2019
Chanukah
Children from the audience volunteered to sing traditional songs to help celebrate the start of Hanukkah at the Westfield Valencia Town Center for the Chanukah family festival, featuring children’s crafts, traditional Hanukkah music, hot latkes, dreidels, raffles and the giant menorah lighting by local rabbis, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. Gilbert Bernal/The Signal

 

The Jewish community came together Sunday for the Chanukah Family Festival at the Westfield Valencia Town Center.

“Hanukkah means dedication … and it’s about rededicating ourselves to what I like to think of as something very simple and that is ‘chesed’ or kindness,” said Rabbi Jay Siegel of Congregation Beth Shalom. “We light candles and we increase light. Over the next eight days, we will increase light as a community to hopefully increase the love and ‘chesed’ that is in the world.”

Each year, the three major Jewish organizations in the Santa Clarita Valley — Congregation Beth Shalom, Temple Beth Ami and Chabad of SCV — have a joint celebration, complete with the giant menorah-lighting ceremony.

“It’s great to celebrate Hanukkah with all of the Jewish community, all of the synagogues, all of our friends together,” added Rabbi Mark Blazer of Temple Beth Ami.

Attendees could enjoy hot latkes, dreidels, raffles and children’s crafts while the children’s choir sang Hanukkah music, including the popular Dreidel song as well as an original take on the “Frozen” song, “Would You Like to Build a Snowman,” instead singing, “Would You Like to Light a Candle.”

Mayor Cameron Smyth was invited up to help light the 8-foot-tall menorah — his first official duty as the newly appointed mayor.

“Six weeks ago, our community changed forever,” Smyth said, regarding the Saugus High School shooting. “And that’s something that we cannot deny and it’s not something we should shy away from acknowledging … When a tragedy strikes, this community comes together and we wrap our arms around one another. We work to uplift and support our community and we’re going to continue to see that throughout the year, and there’s no better time to think about that and to come together, and certainly around the holidays.”

Afterward, Rabbi Choni Marozov of Chabad of Santa Clarita Valley asked the audience if they know what the word “meir,” pronounced mayor, means.

“The word ‘meir’ means to light,” he said, adding, “and just like our mayor brings light to Santa Clarita, so do every one of us being here tonight as a Jewish community bring light to our valley … So tonight, we’re going to light up the world, we’re going to light up Santa Clarita, and this is really the way that we banish the darkness in the world.”

Chanukah Family Festival

A crowd gathered to join local rabbis in the traditional lighting of the menorah and sing-alongs to mark the beginning of Hanukkah at the Westfield Valencia Town Center for the Chanukah family festival, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. Gilbert Bernal\The Signal


Chanukah Family Festival

Rabbi Choni Marozov with Chabad of Santa Clarita Valley, left and Rabbi Jay Siegel with Congregation Beth Shalom, right celebrate the beginning of Hanukkah in front of the giant menorah at the Westfield Valencia Town Center for the Chanukah family festival, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. Gilbert Bernal\The Signal


Chanukah Family Festival

Children from the Santa Clarita Valley represented the local Jewish community by taking the stage at the Westfield Valencia Town Center for the Chanukah family festival, featuring children’s crafts, traditional Hanukkah music, hot latkes, dreidels, raffles and the giant menorah lighting by local rabbis, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. Gilbert Bernal/The Signal


Chanukah Family Festival

Rabbi Mark Blazer, with Temple Beth Ami; Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth; Rabbi Choni Marozov, with Chabad of Santa Clarita Valley; and Rabbi Jay Siegel, from Congregation Beth Shalom sing in celebration marking the beginning of Hanukkah at the Westfield Valencia Town Center for the Chanukah family festival, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. Gilbert Bernal\The Signal
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Chanukah Family Festival Brings Community Together
Tuesday, Dec 24, 2019
Chanukah Family Festival Brings Community Together
The Jewish community came together Sunday for the Chanukah Family Festival at the Westfield Valencia Town Center.
FULL STORY...
Christmas Rain in SCV, Snow in Angeles National Forest
Monday, Dec 23, 2019
Christmas Rain in SCV, Snow in Angeles National Forest
Rain is expected in the Santa Clarita Valley and snow in the nearby Angeles National Forest on Wednesday, Christmas Day, according to the National Weather Service's forecast.
FULL STORY...
Drifters, VFW Post 6885 Make Annual ‘Spark of Love’ Toy Donations
Monday, Dec 23, 2019
Drifters, VFW Post 6885 Make Annual ‘Spark of Love’ Toy Donations
Drifters Cocktail Lounge may not allow anyone under 21 to enter the bar, but that doesn’t mean that they’ve forgotten about the kids during the holidays.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
West Ranch Freshman Brings Home International Doubles Tournament Win
West Ranch girls tennis freshman Annette Robertson took her talents to the international stage at the Copa Pura Vida ITF Junior tennis tournament in San Jose, Costa Rica, which was held on Dec. 2-7.
West Ranch Freshman Brings Home International Doubles Tournament Win
Chanukah Family Festival Brings Community Together
The Jewish community came together Sunday for the Chanukah Family Festival at the Westfield Valencia Town Center.
Chanukah Family Festival Brings Community Together
Today in SCV History (Dec. 24)
1965 - Signal newspaper owner Scott Newhall shows up for a duel (of words) with rival Canyon Country newspaper publisher Art Evans, who no-shows and folds his paper soon after [story]
2019-20 COC Men’s Basketball Preview
The College of the Canyons men’s basketball preview shows the team preparing for the 2019-20 season with a noticeable difference in attitude and approach, according to head coach Howard Fisher.
2019-20 COC Men’s Basketball Preview
Christmas Rain in SCV, Snow in Angeles National Forest
Rain is expected in the Santa Clarita Valley and snow in the nearby Angeles National Forest on Wednesday, Christmas Day, according to the National Weather Service's forecast.
Christmas Rain in SCV, Snow in Angeles National Forest
Drifters, VFW Post 6885 Make Annual ‘Spark of Love’ Toy Donations
Drifters Cocktail Lounge may not allow anyone under 21 to enter the bar, but that doesn’t mean that they’ve forgotten about the kids during the holidays.
Drifters, VFW Post 6885 Make Annual ‘Spark of Love’ Toy Donations
Registrar Sends Info on Crossover Ballots for Primary Election
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk began mailing 762,582 information notices earlier this month to registered No Party Preference voters (or NPP voters) about requesting party crossover ballots for the March 3, 2020, Presidential Primary Election.
Registrar Sends Info on Crossover Ballots for Primary Election
CHP Officer First Assigned to Newhall Area Retires After 36 Years
The highlight of California Highway Patrol senior Officer Doug Villars’ decades-long career came on his second-to-last day on the job in San Luis Obispo County on Thursday.
CHP Officer First Assigned to Newhall Area Retires After 36 Years
Local Trash Haulers Offer Free Christmas Tree Recycling
The city of Santa Clarita has partnered with its local waste haulers, Waste Management and Burrtec Waste Industries, to offer free curbside Christmas tree recycling from December 26 through January 11.
Local Trash Haulers Offer Free Christmas Tree Recycling
Beach Alert: Stay Out of the Water Until Thursday
Los Angeles County Health Department officials issued a beach alert on Monday effective through 7:30 a.m. Thursday, December 26, as water runoff from the recent and expected rainstorms carry potentially hazardous debris into the ocean.
Beach Alert: Stay Out of the Water Until Thursday
Hundreds Sign Pedestrian Bridge Petition After Saugus Death
Hundreds of residents have signed a petition asking for a pedestrian bridge on Copper Hill Drive after a woman was struck and killed by a car.
Hundreds Sign Pedestrian Bridge Petition After Saugus Death
DMV Spotlights More New California Laws, REAL ID Deadline
With 2020 just around the corner, the Department of Motor Vehicles is spotlighting new California laws taking effect January 1 and reminding residents of October's federal enforcement date for REAL ID.
DMV Spotlights More New California Laws, REAL ID Deadline
Deputies: Man Arrested After Attempting to Light Girlfriend on Fire
A Sylmar man was arrested on suspicion of four felony charges after he tried to light his girlfriend on fire while on Highway 14 on Saturday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies.
Deputies: Man Arrested After Attempting to Light Girlfriend on Fire
CHP Spotlights New Laws to be Effective Jan. 1
The California Highway Patrol is highlighting new laws approved in 2019 by the California Legislature that will affect roadway safety in several ways, including increased distracted driving penalties, peace officer use of deadly force, bicycle turning movements at intersections, wildlife salvage permits, and motor carrier permit rules.
CHP Spotlights New Laws to be Effective Jan. 1
SCV Deputies Nab FBI Suspect in Stolen Mail Case
A traffic stop by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies in Stevenson Ranch Friday night led to the arrest of a suspect wanted by the FBI in a stolen mail case.
SCV Deputies Nab FBI Suspect in Stolen Mail Case
DEA, FDA Shut Down 44 Websites Advertising Illegal Vaping Cartridges
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday announced the seizure of 44 website domains offering to sell illicit vaping cartridges containing THC and other adulterated substances.
DEA, FDA Shut Down 44 Websites Advertising Illegal Vaping Cartridges
Study: Marijuana, Nicotine Vaping on the Rise Among U.S. Teens
Findings from the National Institutes of Health 2019 "Monitoring the Future" survey demonstrate the appeal of vaping to U.S. teens, as seen in an increase of marijuana vaping as well as nicotine vaping.
Study: Marijuana, Nicotine Vaping on the Rise Among U.S. Teens
Today in SCV History (Dec. 23)
1997 - Five bodies found during grading of Northlake development in Castaic; determined to be Jenkins graveyard [story]
reburial
Today in SCV History (Dec. 22)
1905 - County buys property to build Newhall Jail (now next to city's Old Town Newhall Library) [story]
Old Newhall Jail
Today in SCV History (Dec. 21)
1910 - Newhall (Auto) Tunnel opens, bypassing Beale's Cut [story]
Newhall Tunnel
Bowman Grads, Students, Staffers Remember Heidi Levy, ‘Heidi Hugs’
According to many of the 100 who attended a memorial Thursday for Heidi Levy at Bowman High School, what the world lost the day she died were the hugs she would no longer give to show love and compassion.
Bowman Grads, Students, Staffers Remember Heidi Levy, ‘Heidi Hugs’
SCV Deputies: Train Passenger Pulls Knife on a Woman
Sheriff’s deputies arrested a suspect on the Antelope Valley Metrolink line who was accused of pulling out a knife on a woman passenger Friday afternoon in Canyon Country.
SCV Deputies: Train Passenger Pulls Knife on a Woman
Stay Green Honored with 5 CLCA Trophy Awards
The California Landscape Contractors Association recently presented Stay Green Inc., a Santa Clarita-based landscape industry leader, with five awards at the CLCA 2019 Annual Convention in Lake Tahoe.
Stay Green Honored with 5 CLCA Trophy Awards
Carousel Ranch to Add a Clydesdale to Horse Therapy Team
Carousel Ranch has announced the upcoming donation of a black and white Clydesdale named EX Decker’s Nash that will join the team of therapy horses at the ranch in early January 2020.
Carousel Ranch to Add a Clydesdale to Horse Therapy Team
%d bloggers like this: