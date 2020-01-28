Checking the Rearview Mirror: SCV Water’s 2nd Year | Commentary by Bill Cooper

|
January 27
1970 - Gov. Ronald Reagan appoints Adrian Adams as Newhall's first "second" judge [story]
Canyon Country Park was alive with the sounds of laughter at the grand opening event for the city of Santa Clarita’s first Inclusive Play Area on Saturday, January 25.
As we begin our third year of operations as Santa Clarita Valley's integrated regional water agency, it's a good time to check our rearview mirror and see how far we've come in just two years.
The nonprofit Santa Clarita Artists Association has published its "wish list" for events and fundraising in 2020.
Movie fans will have a golden opportunity to step into the early days of filming in Santa Clarita at the inaugural Newhallywood Silent Film Festival in Old Town Newhall from Friday-Sunday, February 14-16.
The city of Santa Clarita has released the list of features, TV shows, commercials and student films in production in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of January 27-February 2.
The Sparkle of Tinnley Organization, a Santa Clarita-based nonprofit created in memory of Tinnley Reese Harmon, will host its first community fundraiser at Wolf Creek Brewery in Valencia on February 29 from noon to 4 p.m.
Golfers will tee up at the 47th Annual Frontier Toyota-Henry Mayo “Drive Safe” Golf Classic at Valencia Country Club on Saturday, May 9, with all proceeds from the tournament benefiting Henry Mayo’s Emergency Services Department.
Students from West Ranch High School collaborated with Southern California organizations to raise funds that will help bring first aid and basic necessities to the people displaced by the Taal Volcano eruption, which struck the Philippines on Jan. 12.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is scheduled Tuesday to consider new requirements for massage establishments to help prevent human trafficking, according to county officials.
The Amgen Tour of California cycling race has been put on hiatus for the 2020 racing season, according to AEG, the sports and live entertainment company that stages the race.
The Castaic Union School District has presented Castaic Middle School teacher Karla de Lemos with the District Teacher of the Year Award.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed the first case of 2019 novel coronavirus in Los Angeles County Sunday.
Santa Clarita City Council members are expected to name their 2020 council committee appointments Tuesday at their next regular meeting.
The Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra is now accepting online applications for auditions to join the group's Guitar Orchestra, a rare opportunity since guitar-centered student orchestras are rather rare.
Junior Camacho was raised as a die-hard Lakers fan; as a kid, he sat on the couch with his dad and watched every game, paying special attention to Kobe Bryant.
Sporting Saugus Strong and Los Angeles Dodgers gear, it was a sea of blue and white at the Saugus High School gym as the student body received a special visit from the Major League baseball team on Friday morning.
Six Saugus High School students have been selected for the 2020 Honor Band at California State University, Los Angeles.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating at-risk missing person Kristina Anne De Mora, nickname "Kiki," a 22-year-old white woman.
Oscar winners Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Rami Malek will present at the 92nd Oscars, show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain announced.
The next North Los Angeles County Transportation Coalition meeting is set for Monday, January 27, at 1 p.m. in Lancaster.
The Santa Clarita City Council has posted the meeting agenda for its next regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, January 28, starting at 6 p.m.
