Checklist for Seniors | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

Uploaded: , Thursday, May 7, 2020

By Dr. Gene Dorio

Dr. Gene DorioIt is apparent the coronavirus mortality rate for seniors is higher than the general population. As the public comes out of isolation, older adults will probably remain in place for fear of becoming seriously ill.

Therefore, all seniors should be adequately prepared for the pandemic long-run with this checklist and access to services:

Food: Early shopping hours; discounts; delivery; plus food for pets.

Medicine: Pharmacy refills containing a 3-month supply (not the usual one month) plus delivery; freeze on all drug prices; pain management medication (relax current DEA laws temporarily).

Healthcare services: Doctor appointments; telemedicine; free home monitoring devices for blood pressure, temperature, and oxygen level; MD and nursing house calls; dental, glasses, hearing aid assistance.

PPE: Masks, gloves, disinfectants.

Communication tools: Ground phone line, cell phones, cable TV, computers – with discounts.

Social interaction: Utilizing communication tools with family, friends, church, social organizations.

Transportation: Car, bus, taxi, lyft, uber, with cost offsets.

We should surround older adults with a temporary safety net, so for those you know, make sure they have a complete checklist.

Seniors are more susceptible to this virus. Let’s care for them, as they cared for us in the past.

 

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D., is a geriatric house-call physician who serves as president of the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Adults and Assemblyman to the California Senior Legislature. He has practiced in the Santa Clarita Valley for 32 years.

 

