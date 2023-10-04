Cheer On the Bruins at The Cube

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Oct 4, 2023

By City of Santa Clarita

Get the 8-clap chant ready as SCV welcomes UCLA Hockey back to The Cube. The city of Santa Clarita and The Cube, Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint, are excited to announce the return of the UCLA Men’s Hockey Team for the 2023-24 season.

Twelve UCLA games will be held at The Cube throughout the 2023-24 season, including one against cross-town rival USC. Additionally, The Cube will host the West Coast Hockey Conference Playoffs in early Feb. 2024.

The first home game for UCLA will be against the University of California, Santa Barbara Gauchos on Friday, Oct. 6 at 8:15 p.m. at The Cube. General admission is free, but is subject to change. Times vary for each game, so please visit the website for the complete schedule.

The 2023-24 UCLA home schedule at The Cube is listed below:

-Oct. 6 vs. University of California, Santa Barbara

-October 7 vs. Loyola Marymount University

-Oct. 14 vs. California State University, Fullerton

-Oct. 21 vs. California State University, Northridge

-Oct. 27 vs. University of Colorado Boulder

-Nov. 4-5 vs. Northern Arizona University

-Nov. 17 vs. University of Southern California

-Dec. 1 vs. University of California, Berkeley

-Jan. 19-20, 2024 vs. Arizona State University

-Feb. 4, 2024 vs. Loyola Marymount University

While you cheer on the Bruins, make sure you stop by The Grille to order your fan-favorite foods, snacks and drinks. Also, visit The Top Shelf to sip on one of the uniquely crafted cocktails or get your favorite local brew.

For more information about UCLA hockey games at The Cube, please visit The Cube website or call (661) 257-CUBE.

