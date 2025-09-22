Cheer on UCLA Bruins at The Cube

The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, welcomes back the University of California, Los Angeles Men’s Hockey Team, officially calling The Cube home this year.

During the 2025-26 season, the UCLA Men’s Hockey Team will play 12 hockey games at The Cube, including facing off against longtime rival, the University of Southern California. The first home game for the Bruins will be against Northern Arizona State University on Sunday, Sept. 28 at 12:15 p.m., at The Cube. General admission is free, but is subject to change. Times vary for each game, so please visit TheCubeSantaClarita.com for the full schedule.

The 2025-26 UCLA home schedule at The Cube is listed below:

Sept. 28 vs. Northern Arizona State University

Oct. 2 vs. University of Washington

Oct. 11 vs. California State University, Northridge

Oct. 18 vs. Texas A&M University

Oct. 24 vs. California State University, Fullerton

Oct. 31 vs. Arizona State University

Nov. 1 vs. Arizona State University

Nov. 7 vs. University of California, Santa Barbara

Nov. 15 vs. University of California, San Diego

Nov. 20 vs. University of Southern California

Jan. 24 vs. Loyola Marymount University

Jan. 30 vs. California State University, Northridge

While you cheer on the Bruins, make sure to stop by The Top Shelf Bar and The Grille, operated by local favorite, Eat Real Café. Grab new additions like Top Shelf Poppers, L.A. street dogs, Bavarian pretzels and more. For more information about UCLA hockey games at The Cube, please visit TheCubeSantaClarita.com or call (661) 257-CUBE.

Like this: Like Loading...