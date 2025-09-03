Stacy Johns to Headline CSUN Nazarian Distinguished Speaker Series

Stacy Johns, Los Angeles Football Club’s chief business officer, will share her journey as a first-generation college student and how she found herself working for a professional soccer club at this year’s Younes Nazarian Distinguished Speaker Series at California State University, Northridge.

The event, hosted by CSUN’s David Nazarian College of Business and Economics, will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 9, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the Orchard Conference Center on the corner of Lindley Ave. and Mike Curb Walk.

CSUN students, alumni, faculty and staff are welcome to attend the event to learn more about Johns and her career.

“The Distinguished Speaker Series is designed to inspire our students by connecting them with leaders whose journeys reflect the possibilities open to our students,” says Chandra Subramaniam, dean of Nazarian College. “Stacy Johns’ story as a first-generation college student who rose to become the chief business officer at LAFC is not only remarkable but a powerful reminder of what our students can achieve with perseverance and vision.”

A graduate of Butler University, Johns began her career in accounting and human resources before moving into the sports business, ultimately guiding LAFC to secure the largest naming rights deal in Major League Soccer history and becoming the league’s first $1 billion club.

The Sept. 9 discussion will be moderated by Wendy Greuel, executive-in -residence and strategic adviser for Nazarian College. Following the session, students will be invited to ask questions of Johns.

The David Nazarian College of Business and Economics is recognized as among the best business schools in the United States. The college is dedicated to helping students prepare for their careers with their comprehensive degree programs and obtain professional skills certifications.

Register here to attend the event.

