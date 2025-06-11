Chief of Probation Department Applauds Charges in Drug Smuggling Case Involving Deputy Probation Officer

The Los Angeles County Probation Department commends the swift and thorough work of the District Attorney’s Office and the Department’s own Internal Affairs Bureau in investigating and charging Deputy Probation Officer Michael Solis with multiple felonies related to the alleged smuggling of alprazolam into Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall.

“There is no room in this Department for anyone who violates the public trust and endangers the safety and wellbeing of the youth in our care,” said Chief Probation Officer Guillermo Viera Rosa. “We applaud the action taken by District Attorney Nathan Hochman and remain steadfast in our commitment to holding our staff to the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and accountability.”

The Probation Department worked closely with our law enforcement partners in the District Attorney’s office to conduct the investigation as soon as allegations surfaced.

“Our top priority is protecting the young people we are entrusted to serve,” Viera Rosa said. “This case is a reminder that we must remain vigilant and continue to act decisively against misconduct at every level.”

Solis has been on ordered absence through the duration of the investigation. The Department cannot comment further on personnel matters but will continue to support the ongoing criminal proceedings.

