Child And Family Center To Hold Remembrance For Adele Macpherson

To honor the life of Adele Macpherson, Child and Family Center will be hosting a celebration of life for their former board member community leader.

The celebration of life will be held at the Arena at the Centre located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday Aug 21. Macpherson’s family has requested in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Child and Family Center’s Domestic Violence Program.

Macpherson was a longtime supporter of the center, serving as a board member from 2003 to 2012. She created the Volunteer Court Advocacy program and helped hundreds of clients navigate the court system, helping with restraining orders and often accompanying them to court hearings.

A commemorative tile in her memory will be placed on the Hearts for Heroes Donor Wall at the Child and Family Center.

She was also a mentor to many staff members in the program, bringing her years of experience in helping those in need.

To make a donation in her memory, visit Child and Family Center’s donation site. Gifts can also be mailed directly to the center at 21545 Centre Pointe Pkwy, Santa Clarita CA 91350.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...