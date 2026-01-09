header image

January 9
1857 - Estimated 8.0 earthquake, SoCal's most recent "Big One," decimates Fort Tejon [story]
Tejon quake map
Child & Family Adopt-a-Family Program Served 160 Families During Holidays
| Friday, Jan 9, 2026
Child and family center adopt a family program

The Child & Family Center Adopt-a-Family program brought the warmth and joy of the recent holiday season to 160 families and 185 teens.

“This success was made possible by the generosity of our community, with special thanks to the individuals, businesses and organizations who stepped forward as lead supporters… adopting families, fulfilling wish lists and helping meet families’ greatest needs with compassion and care,” said Child & Family officials. “Through our Adopt a Family program, 160 families experienced warmth, relief, and joy during the holidays, and 185 teens received gift cards so they could choose something meaningful for themselves. These numbers represent more than impact, they represent hope, dignity and connection.”

Child & Family Center acknowledges all those who particated in the program, including:

Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379

ICE Recovery and Wellness

Knights of Columbus

Princess Cruises

Baker Tilly

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church

Soroptimist International of Valencia

Mission Church

Thrive Volleyball Club

Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles County

UU of SCV – Santa Clarita’s Unitarian Universalist Congregation

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station

49ers Saloon

Jennifer and Mitch Morrison

Alpha Chi Omega Alumni Group

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo

William S. Hart School District

Baker Family Foundation

Gracie Ramos and Golden Valley High School Students

“We also extend our sincere appreciation to our Board Members and the countless community members who continue to show up year after year with generosity, compassion and unwavering commitment to families in our community,” said a spokesperson. “Because of this collective effort, families received thoughtfully chosen gifts, essential household items, and reassurance during a season that can be especially challenging.”

The Child & Family Center sent a special “thank you” to Troy and Molly Yudin of ICE Recovery for their continued, year-after-year support.

A Child & Family Center care team shared this moment after two brothers received bicycles:

“These two siblings have experienced so much change and uncertainty in a very short time. When they received their bikes, their faces lit up instantly. They began talking excitedly about future adventures and simple moments like family bike rides. Those bikes became more than gifts, they restored joy, routine, and a sense of safety.”

The Child & Family Center, thanks everyone who was a part of “a season that truly made a difference.”

“We are proud of what this community continues to accomplish when we come together,” officals said.

The Child & Family Center is celebrating its 50th year helping Santa Clarita Valley families and offers mental health services for children, teens and their families, drug and alcohol treatment and recovery support services for teens and adults as well as domestic violence services for individuals and their children who are in abusive relationships.

For more information on the Child & Family Center visit www.childfamilycenter.org.
