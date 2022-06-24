Child & Family Center Awarded $250,000 Grant

Child & Family Center, a nonprofit located in Santa Clarita, has been awarded one of four unrestricted operating grants of $250,000 from the Everychild Foundation.

For over 20 years, the foundation has awarded a single $1 million grant each year to agencies in the Los Angeles area who support children in need in ways involving their safety, physical health, mental well-being, education, access, inclusiveness and more.

In response to the impact of the pandemic, they shifted gears in 2020, and again in 2021 and 2022 by distributing relief grants among multiple nonprofit agencies in the community who have been overwhelmed by needs exacerbated by the pandemic.

The foundation is comprised of more than 200 Los Angeles women who each contribute $6,000 annually. The dollars are pooled and the organization makes a single $1 million grant in the community each year to fund a new innovative project serving a critical unmet need of local children.

Unrestricted funds are essential to providing the complete continuum of care for those served by Child & Family. The past two years have presented unprecedented challenges in delivering on the mission of helping children, youth and their families facing mental health issues, substance use or domestic violence situations.

Child & Family staff has been tasked with providing therapy sessions via tele-health. Many clients suffered housing and food insecurity, lacked basic necessities and missed out on social activities to help with social engagement, confidence and self-esteem.

“The consequences from the pandemic continue to impact the children, teens and families we serve,” said Dr. Joan Aschoff, Child & Family CEO. “Many are presenting more serious symptoms of anxiety, depression and suicidal ideation. Families have suffered from the economic impact, which only worsens behavioral health problems. We are so grateful for the generous gift from Everychild Foundation, which will provide critical funding to provide care to our clients. On behalf of all of us at Child & Family Center, we express our heartfelt thanks.”

For over 40 years Child & Family Center has built on what the center’s founders started by providing quality care and services to children and families in need. The center provides comprehensive prevention, early intervention, diagnostic evaluation and behavioral therapeutic services, outpatient drug and alcohol treatment and domestic violence services for children, adolescents and adults in the Santa Clarita, Antelope and San Fernando Valleys.

For more information on donations or programs visit Child & Family Center.

