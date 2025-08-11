Child & Family Center Celebrates Board Installation, Honoring Service, Welcoming Leadership

Child & Family Center held its annual board installation ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 7, ushering in the 2025–26 fiscal year with celebration, gratitude and a renewed commitment to serving the community.

The evening’s program was officiated by Sen. Suzette Valladares. The center also welcomed Rep. George Whitesides (CA-27) who shared a supportive message with attendees about the vital impact of the center and the community service it provides.

The event also honored Dr. Marc Winger, who has retired from the board after serving the Child & Family Center for more than 20 years. He was celebrated for his leadership, vision and dedication to the center.

Winger received commendations from local, state and federal elected officials recognizing his decades of service. His legacy includes navigating the center through major milestones.

“Marc Winger has brought dedication and passion to ensure the success of the center over the years. His insights, thoughtfulness and expertise will be missed moving forward,” said Bill Cooper, Immediate Past Board Chair, to the audience.

Cooper, who has led the board as Chair for the past two years, was also recognized for his steadfast leadership and commitment to advancing the center’s mission. Cooper received commendations from elected officials for his service and will continue on the Executive Board as Immediate Past Chair.

Dr. David Wong was installed as the new Board Chair with executive board members Michael Berger, Vice Chair; Tom Cole, Treasurer; Cristy Collins-Parker, Secretary and William Cooper, Immediate Past Chair.

New board members installed include Noely Allevato, Michael DeLorenzo, Dr. Leticia Hernandez, Rev. Christopher Montella, Georgia Rios, Renee Spiekermann and Lee Thompson, joining current members Rick Garcia, Kris Huber, Jean La-Corte, Di Thompson and Aida Weinstein.

“Our board members are more than just leaders, they are the heart of our mission,” said Nikki Buckstead, President & CEO of Child & Family Center. “The passion, care and commitment they bring ensures that we can continue changing lives, healing relationships and helping people thrive in our community.”

The volunteer Board of Directors serves as fiduciaries of the nonprofit organziation with the goals of guiding the Chiild & Family Center with sound governance, ethical leadership and strong financial oversight.

District Director Andrea Rosenthal represented the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger at the event with Senior Deputy Stepanie English who represented 5th District Supervisor Barger, who represents the Santa Clarita Valley on the county board. They also spoke to the work of Winger and Cooper, as well as the work the center is doing in the community.

Since 1976, Child & Family Center has been providing comprehensive prevention, early intervention, diagnostic evaluation, behavioral therapeutic services, outpatient drug and alcohol treatment and domestic violence services for children, adolescents and adults in the Santa Clarita, Antelope and San Fernando Valleys.

The center’s annnual Taste of the Town fundraiser is among the most successful and popular fundraising events held annually in the SCV.

Learn more about Child & Family Center at www.childfamilycenter.org.

