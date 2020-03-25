Child & Family Center CEO: Support Services Available

Santa Clarita Child & Family Center CEO Joan Aschoff sent a letter to the community offering the center’s mental health, substance use and domestic violence support services during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Aschoff’s letter follows:

Dear Child & Family Center Friends and Supporters,

We are writing to you today to inform our community, friends and supporters that Child & Family Center remains open and ready to provide essential mental health, substance use and domestic violence services to those in need. These services are needed now more than ever as already vulnerable individuals and families with limited access to necessary resources struggle to deal with this unprecedented health and resulting economic crisis.

As news continues about COVID-19 and restrictions increase to help stem the spread of this virus, including the closures of schools and businesses, it is natural for people to experience more fear, anxiety, stress and possible depression. The isolation from the “stay safer at home” directive can also increase our feelings of depression, hopelessness and anxiety.

It is at times like these that we need to reach out to others, seek help and support, and demonstrate kindness and tolerance. Together we can support one another and make it through this crisis healthy and with greater resilience.

We have been following closely all updates from the CDC, county and state and have readied our staff to be able to continue services in such a way as to keep our staff and clients safe and healthy.

Most of our clinical services will be provided via telephone or telehealth (audiovisual platform); however, we remain open and able to see clients in our office based on clinical needs.

Even through this crisis, we are committed to providing confidential, high quality and effective services to our clients and families. Our clinic is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.nm. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. by appointment.

We can be reached by contacting:

* Mental Health Services and Main Office: 661-259-9439

* Substance Use Services: 661-481-2801

* Domestic Violence Hotline: 661-259-4357

You can learn more about the services provided by Child & Family Center on our website at childfamilycenter.org and in this time of increased need if you desire and have the capacity to help support our mission you can donate here childfamilycenter.org/give-help. Any donation will be put to good use to provide for the needs of our communities.

Stay healthy and safe. Take good care of yourself mentally, physically and emotionally as we all look forward to the day that we can again engage actively in our communities.

With Warmest Regards,

Joan Aschoff, Psy.D.

President/CEO