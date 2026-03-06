Child & Family Center Earns 2026 Silver Bell Seal by Mental Health America

Child & Family Center has been recognized with a 2026 Silver Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health by Mental Health America, the nation’s leading nonprofit dedicated to promoting mental health, well-being and prevention.

As a Bell Seal recipient, Child & Family Center joins a select group of organizations across more than 21 industries and 40 states that meet national standards for workplace mental health in four key areas: culture, benefits, compliance and whole-health wellness programs.

“As an organization devoted to strengthening families, we know that our impact begins with our people. This recognition reflects the dedication of our staff and leadership to building a workplace where mental health is prioritized, conversations are welcomed, and support is always within reach,” said Nikki Buckstead, President and CEO. “We believe that when we invest in the well-being of our team, we strengthen our ability to serve our community with excellence and compassion. This honor belongs to every staff member who contributes to a workplace culture rooted in care.”

For more information about the mental health, substance abuse, Domestic Violence and other programs of the Child & Family Center, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary serving the families of the Santa Clarita Valley, visit www.childfamilycenter.org.

