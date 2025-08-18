Child & Family Center, Elks Lodge Donate 300 Backpacks

Back-to-school season was brighter for 300 local students this year as Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379 and the Child & Family Center donated backpacks filled with essential school supplies.

Continuing tradition, the Elks Lodge donated brand-new backpacks to Child & Family Center clients. Each backpack was filled with essential school supplies, ensuring that children have the tools they need to succeed in the classroom.

“The Elks have been there for our kids year after year, and their commitment truly makes a difference,” said Nikki Buckstead, President and CEO of Child & Family Center. “These backpacks send a powerful message that our community believes in every child’s potential.”

In addition to the Elks’ donation, the center’s CORE Outreach and Prevention programming distributed backpacks to students in need across the community.

In the Antelope Valley they provided 140 plus backpacks to families at Hope the Mission shelter, in partnership with Parents Anonymous, All for Kids, and Antelope Valley Partners for Health. Families also received access to educational resources and learned healthy coping skills to help prevent substance use.

Students registering at Sierra Vista Junior High received 74 backpacks. Students participated in interactive activities highlighting the effects of substance use on learning, as well as techniques to manage school-related stress.

Child & Family Center offers integrated services spanning mental and behavioral health, substance use treatment, domestic violence support, early intervention, prevention and outreach. Learn more at www.childfamilycenter.org.

