Child & Family Center Hearts for Heroes Fundraising Campaign

Help children and families facing mental health, substance use, or domestic violence issues by giving to the Hearts for Heroes Fundraising Campaign. The Child & Family Center hopes you will join in giving the gift of hope this holiday season. Your kindness supports children and families in need and lets you honor someone who inspires you.

﻿Every tribute is recognized, and donors of $250 or more receive a commemorative tile on our Hearts for Heroes Giving Wall.

$25 helps a child express their feelings through art.

$50 teaches a child how to manage anger and emotions.

$100 provides in-home care for families experiencing severe emotional distress.

$250 provides intervention for a teen expressing suicidal thoughts.

$500 helps a foster youth who has been removed from the home with two months of counseling sessions.

$1,000 gives one month of care at our Domestic Violence emergency shelter.

Now you can be a hero and honor a hero in your life. Recognize a milestone, honor a loved one, celebrate an achievement. All gifts will be recognized on our social media, website and newsletter. Every hero will receive an acknowledgement that a donation was dedicated in their honor.

Gifts of $250 or more receive a custom commemorative tile on our Hearts for Heroes Giving Wall in the lobby of Child & Family Center.

hero Tile sizes:

$250: 4″ × 8″

$500: 8″ × 8″

$1000: 12″ × 12″

Gifts may be a made with a one time payment or you can make a recurring monthly donation of $25/month for a 4×8 tile, $45/month for an 8×8 tile, $85/month for a 12×12 tile.

For questions, please contact cheryl.jones@childfamilycenter.org.

For more information visit www.childfamilycenter.org/hearts-for-heroes.

