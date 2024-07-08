Child & Family Center Installs New Executive Board

Child & Family Center held its annual board installation on Thursday, June 27. California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, installed the new officers for the 2024/25 fiscal year and incoming board members.

The executive board members for the fiscal year 2024/25 are William Cooper, Chair; Jennifer Lee, JD, Vice Chair; Aida Weinstein, Treasurer; Rick Garcia, Secretary; and Marc Winger, EdD, Immediate Past Chair.

Child & Family Center welcomed new board members Angela Artiaga, Mike Berger, Tom Cole, Diane Fiero,EdD and Di Thompson. They join current members Cristy Collins-Parker, Staci Daniels-Sommers, MSW, LCSW, Kris Huber, Jean LaCorte-Kiczek, Dennis Sugasawara, and David Wong, MD.

Outgoing board member Fred Arnold was recognized for his many years of dedication and service to the Center. He received multiple commendations from local, state, and federal elected officials.

“Fred Arnold has brought the dedication and passion to ensure the success of the Center. His insights, thoughtfulness, and expertise will be missed moving forward,” said Bill Cooper, board chair, to the audience. “One of the legacies he is leaving behind is the development of the Investment Advisory Committee, which he will continue to Chair and the investment Policy Strategy for the Center. This is a real highlight for us,” said Cooper.

The volunteer board members are the fiduciaries who steer the organization towards a sustainable future by adopting sound ethical and financial management policies to deliver on its mission.

Child & Family Center provides comprehensive prevention, early intervention, diagnostic evaluation, behavioral therapeutic services, outpatient drug and alcohol treatment, and domestic violence services for children, adolescents, and adults in the Santa Clarita, Antelope and San Fernando valleys. The Center has been providing services to the community since 1976.

“The passion and great care that each of you has for Child & Family Center and the support of our mission of ‘Changing Lives, Healing Relationships and Helping People Thrive’ is the core of what we do and why we are here,” said CEO Nikki Buckstead. “It’s an honor to work with an amazing board of directors and senior leadership team who bring enthusiasm, engagement, and commitment to the Center, so we can continue serving our amazing community.”

