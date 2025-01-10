Child & Family Center Offers Support, Resources to Families Impacted by Fires

As Southern California communities face the devastating effects of wildfires, Child & Family Center stands ready to provide vital resources and support for parents and caregivers navigating these challenging times.

Wildfires not only cause physical destruction but also significant emotional distress, particularly for children and families.

The upheaval caused by separation, evacuation and uncertainty can leave lasting emotional impacts. Families may face the loss of homes, pets, and cherished possessions, while the disruption of routines undermines a sense of stability. Children, in particular, rely on the adults around them for comfort, guidance, and reassurance during such trying times.

To support families, Child & Family Center shares practical tips and strategies:

How Parents and Caregivers Can Support Their Children

Spend time talking: Encourage children to ask questions and express their feelings. Be patient and flexible, as they may need to revisit these conversations.

Answer questions honestly: Provide brief, truthful answers while asking for their opinions. For younger children, follow conversations with calming activities.

Reassure them: Let children know they are safe and loved. If evacuation is necessary, explain where you’re going and answer questions once you reach safety.

Limit television and social media exposure: Images of the wildfires can be frightening to children.

How Parents and Caregivers Can Care for Themselves

Prioritize self-care: Eating well, resting and exercising are essential to supporting your family.

Seek support: Lean on friends, family or professionals to manage stress.

Avoid overexertion: Pace yourself during cleanup activities and take breaks to prevent injury or burnout.

Ways to Support Children During Recovery

Model calm behavior: Children take cues from parents; staying calm helps them feel secure.

Maintain routines: Familiar schedules, such as regular meals and bedtime, restore normalcy.

Encourage involvement: Assign age-appropriate tasks to help children feel they are contributing.

When to Seek Professional Help

If children show persistent anxiety, withdrawal, or behavioral changes lasting more than six weeks after the wildfires, consult a mental health professional for support.

Keeping Hope Alive

Focusing on the positives and celebrating small victories can help families build resilience. Identifying silver linings and fostering hope are critical during recovery.

Child & Family Center remains committed to supporting our community through this crisis. For assistance, please contact us at:

Main Office: (661)259-4357

Domestic Violence Support: (661)259-8175

Additional Mental Health Resources:

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: Available 24/7 in English and Spanish

Disaster Distress Helpline: 1(800)985-5990

Crisis Text Line in Los Angeles: Text 741741

Call 911 for medical or psychiatric emergencies.

