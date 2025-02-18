Child & Family Center Seeks Donations for Families

Members of the Santa Clarita Valley Council of Knights of Columbus recently donated children’s jackets to the Child & Family Center in Santa Clarita.

“We are so grateful to them, and their dog Bella, for their generous donation of children’s jackets. With recent rainy and chilly weather, their kindness couldn’t have come at a better time,” said Cheryl Jones, Child & Family Center Foundation vice president. “These jackets will help keep local kids warm and dry, and we truly appreciate the support for our community.”

To learn more about how to support local families visit the link: www.childfamilycenter.org/ways-to-give/.

