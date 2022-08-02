Child & Family Center Selected as Purple Ribbon Award Honoree

1935 - Newhall deputy Archie Carter sentenced to 1 year in jail for contributing to the delinquency of a minor after his wife fatally shot his 20-year-old mistress (the age of majority was 21). [story]
The Child & Family Center of Santa Clarita Valley was selected as one of this year’s honorees for Domesticshelters.org Purple Ribbon Awards, an awards program honoring the countless heroes of the domestic violence movement.
Honorees included advocates, programs, shelters, survivors and members of the community support system. This award for Outstanding Awareness Event or Campaign acknowledged the Purple Palooza 5k Walk to End Domestic Violence as an outstanding achievement and support for survivors of partner violence.
This years Purple Palooza 5K Walk to End Domestic Violence will take place Oct. 15 from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. at the Child & Family Center’s main facility, 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita CA 91350. The event will raise funds and create awareness during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Walk check-in opens at 8 a.m. There will be many fun family activities before the walk begins including music, pancake breakfast courtesy of the SCV Rotary Club, arts & crafts, face painting and much more.
The 3.2 mile walk will start at 9:30 a.m. The route follows city sidewalks without crossing major intersections, has very little incline and is easy for all ages.
The event will also include Pup-A-Palooza. Bring your furry friends to walk with you. Entry is free for your pet and includes a special Wag Bag.
There will be a Purple Pet Parade and award for best purplest pet. Pets are often used to threaten or manipulate those in abusive relationships. Pup-a-Palooza offers pets an opportunity to join the awareness and shed light on the dangers domestic violence has on pets in the home.
Walk registration for adults and children 12 and over is $40 and includes pancake breakfast, Swag Bag, finisher’s medal and $10 coupon for MB2 Entertainment. Children ages 5-12 are $20 and receive the breakfast, kids’ swag bag, kids medal and $10 coupon for MB2 Entertainment.
Child & Family Center’s Domestic Violence Program provides safety, shelter and support to survivors of domestic violence while working to break the cycle of abuse and creating healthy relationships. The program is designed to enable an individual to achieve physical and emotional safety and heal relationships. Services are based on a client-centered trauma informed approach to the planning, delivery, and evaluation of all client services
For further information on the Child & Family Center, visit the website.
For more information on Domesticshelters.org and the Purple Ribbon Awards, click the link here for the website.
