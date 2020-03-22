[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Child & Family Center Adjusts Hours; Services By Appointment Only
| Sunday, Mar 22, 2020
Child & Family Center

The Child & Family Center issued the following statement regarding the change in operating hours and its services:

The safety of our clients and staff remains our priority in delivering services to those in need.

Effective Monday, March 23, the Child & Family Center will be adjusting our hours for clinical services.

Monday – Thursday: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Friday: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

All services are by appointment only and the majority of services will be provided by phone or through an audio/visual platform for telehealth.

Please contact the Center’s main phone line for help or information at (661) 259-9439 or visit
www.childfamilycenter.org.
Boys & Girls Clubs Seek Public Help to Lobby Congress

Boys & Girls Clubs Seek Public Help to Lobby Congress
Saturday, Mar 21, 2020
Congress just passed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and now are now considering a third Coronavirus bill which could benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America and other charitable organizations. Your elected officials need to hear directly from you.
FULL STORY...

SCV Religious Community Switches to Online-based Services

SCV Religious Community Switches to Online-based Services
Saturday, Mar 21, 2020
As of Sunday, March 15, religious centers throughout the Santa Clarita Valley fully transitioned from in-person services and meetings to online.
FULL STORY...

Family Promise Postpones A Taste of Hope; Donations Being Accepted

Family Promise Postpones A Taste of Hope; Donations Being Accepted
Thursday, Mar 19, 2020
Family Promise, a nonprofit serving homeless families in the Santa Clarita Valley, has postponed A Taste of Hope.
FULL STORY...

‘Wine on the Roof’ Postponed

‘Wine on the Roof’ Postponed
Thursday, Mar 19, 2020
In order to put our community's health and safety first and adhere to new gathering size mandates, WiSH is announcing the decision to postpone Wine on the Roof 2020, previously scheduled for Saturday, May 14.
FULL STORY...
