Child & Family Center Adjusts Hours; Services By Appointment Only

The Child & Family Center issued the following statement regarding the change in operating hours and its services:

The safety of our clients and staff remains our priority in delivering services to those in need.

Effective Monday, March 23, the Child & Family Center will be adjusting our hours for clinical services.

Monday – Thursday: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Friday: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

All services are by appointment only and the majority of services will be provided by phone or through an audio/visual platform for telehealth.

Please contact the Center’s main phone line for help or information at (661) 259-9439 or visit

www.childfamilycenter.org.