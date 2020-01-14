Child Struck by Car Near Sierra Vista Junior High

Santa Clarita first responders were called to the scene of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision on Tuesday after a child was struck near Sierra Vista Junior High School.

Lt. James Royal of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station confirmed the victim was a child and they are treating the collision as a hit-and-run incident.

The call came in at 1:33 p.m. near the intersection of Whites Canyon Road and Stillmore Street in Canyon Country, according to Leslie Lua, a Los Angeles County Fire Department spokeswoman.

“Nobody has been transported,” said Lua. “But they did request an ambulance.”

The vehicle suspected of hitting the child was described as a gold Toyota Tundra, according to Royal.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be added as it becomes available.