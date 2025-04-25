‘Childhood Memories’ Exhibit On View at Newhall Community Center

The city of Santa Clarita presents its latest art exhibition, “Childhood Memories,” on view at the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St., Newhall, CA 91321, now through Monday, July 7.

This heartfelt showcase invites guests to explore the wonder and innocence of childhood through a variety of visual works.

“Childhood Memories” explores themes of nostalgia, imagination and personal history, offering artists a chance to reflect on formative moments from their youth. From beloved toys and family traditions to vivid scenes and quiet reflections, the exhibit captures the stories, dreams and feelings that shape us. The exhibition features a wide range of media and styles, including illustration, photography and abstract interpretation.

Among the featured artists is Sydney Coleman with her piece, “Hermanas Con Helados,” which portrays two young girls enjoying ice cream at sunset—larger than life and full of joy. Coleman sought to capture the limitless feeling of childhood, when anything seems possible and the world is your oyster. Inspired by summers spent with her sister, the work is rooted in personal memory and reflects carefree afternoons, shared laughter and the unshakable confidence of youth. The image evokes a sense of warmth, nostalgia and emotional clarity.

Additionally, Garry Carlson, whose work, “After School Baseball,” “Innocent Conversations” and “The Joy of Yesterday,” draw inspiration from early Americana. Carlson’s oil paintings evoke a sense of cultural memory, carefully chosen subjects and references—often found in vintage photographs and history books.

The exhibiting artists include Josh Anderson, Zharmaine Boatman, Garry Carlson, Sydney Coleman, Liane Enkelis, Meghann Flaherty, James Frost, Meryl Goudey, Carrie Gordon, Gabrielle Henderson, Yvette Nicole Kolodji, Bo Logan, Teddy Marsh, Dar Sang Agustin, Mario Solozano, Melissa Termini, Jayme Thomas and Elizabeth Woiwode.

To learn more about “Childhood Memories” and upcoming art opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita, please visit SantaClaritaArts.com or contact Garrett Fagan at ArtistCall@SantaClarita.gov.

