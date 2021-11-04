header image

November 4
1849 - William Manly & John Rogers set out from Death Valley to find help for stranded Bennett-Arcan party [story]
W.L. Manly
Children’s Bureau Announces Dates for Foster Care Virtual Orientations
| Thursday, Nov 4, 2021
Children's Bureau

Children’s Bureau is now offering two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.

A live Zoom Orientation is scheduled on Thursday, Dec. 16, from 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., hosted by a Children’s Bureau team member and a foster parent.

For those who want to learn at their own pace about becoming a foster and/or foster-adopt parent, a PowerPoint orientation is available. To R.S.V.P. for the live orientation or to request the PowerPoint orientation, please email rfrecruitment@all4kids.org or call 661-289-4231.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, Children’s Bureau has canceled all in-person foster care-adoption resource parent orientations.

The current health crisis has accelerated the need for foster and foster-adoptive parents to help local at-risk youth stay in their communities. In Los Angeles County alone, the foster care population exceeds 21,000 children with 200 of those foster children waiting for an adoptive family. Many of these children are siblings in need of families who are willing and able to keep them together. In fact, Children’s Bureau turns away at least 10 sibling sets weekly due to lack of families. Older children are also in need of families.

“Being a foster parent lets you help someone in their time of need. You’re the support system for a child and for their parents,” says Brittany, who with her husband Jeremy, foster-adopted two sibling children. The couple has three biological children and knew that fostering was something they wanted to do. “Children’s Bureau has been there to help get us through the challenging times and to celebrate the special moments, especially when the adoption of our two children was finalized,” Jeremy added. Watch Brittany and Jeremy’s story here.

 

Children’s Bureau welcomes every individual regardless of race, age, religion, disability, marital status, ethnic background, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression to become a resource for children. Qualifying families receive training and support throughout their journey. For questions and/or to get started, call (661) 289-4231 or Toll-Free 833-983-2837 or click here to complete a quick inquiry form.

 

Since 1904, Children’s Bureau has been a nonprofit leader in protecting vulnerable children through prevention, treatment and advocacy. The agency helps 50,000 at-risk children and parents each year throughout Los Angeles and Orange Counties with services that include school readiness, parenting classes, family resource centers, support groups, mental health counseling, foster care and foster-adoption and more. Foster Care and Adoption Programs are available in Kern, Orange, San Bernardino, and Los Angeles counties. To learn more about the agency and/or its foster care and adoption program, visit https://all4kids.org/programs/family-foster-care-and-adoption/.

 
