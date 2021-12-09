header image

December 8
1941 - Julius Dietzmann family of Castaic arrested as German enemy aliens [story]
Julius Dietzmann
Children’s Bureau Needs Foster Families for Local Children
Wednesday, Dec 8, 2021

The Children’s Bureau is now offering two virtual ways for individuals and or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.

A live Zoom Orientation is scheduled on Dec. 16th  from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. hosted by a Children’s Bureau team member and a foster parent.

For those who want to learn at their own pace about becoming a foster and or fost-adopt parent, an online orientation presentation is available.

To R.S.V.P. for the live orientation or to request the online orientation, please email rfrecruitment@all4kids.org or call 661-289-4231.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, the Children’s Bureau has canceled all in-person foster care-adoption resource parent orientations.

The current health crisis has accelerated the need for foster and foster-adoptive parents to help local at-risk youth stay in their communities.

In Los Angeles County alone, the foster care population exceeds 33,000 children with 200 of those foster children waiting for an adoptive family. Many of these children are siblings in need of families who are willing and able to keep them together.

In fact, the Children’s Bureau turns away at least 10 sibling sets weekly due to lack of families. Older children are also in need of families.

“Being a foster parent lets you help someone in their time of need. You’re the support system for a child and for their parents,” says Brittany, who with her husband Jeremy, foster-adopted two sibling children.  The couple has three biological children and knew that fostering was something they wanted to do.  “Children’s Bureau has been there to help get us through the challenging times and to celebrate the special moments, especially when the adoption of our two children was finalized,” Jeremy added.

Children’s Bureau welcomes every individual regardless of race, age, religion, disability, marital status, ethnic background, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression to become a resource for children.

Qualifying families receive training and support throughout their journey.  For questions and or to get started, call 661-289-4231 or Toll-Free 833-983-2837 or visit all4kids.org.

Since 1904, the Children’s Bureau has been a nonprofit leader in protecting vulnerable children through prevention, treatment and advocacy.

The agency helps 50,000 at-risk children and parents each year throughout Los Angeles and Orange Counties with services that include school readiness, parenting classes, family resource centers, support groups, mental health counseling, foster care and foster-adoption and more.

Foster Care and Adoption Programs are available in Kern, Orange, San Bernardino, and  Los Angeles counties.  To learn more about the agency and/or its foster care and adoption program, visit all4kids.org.
