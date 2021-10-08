header image

October 8
1858 - Butterfield Overland Mail stage makes first trek through SCV [story]
Butterfield stage
Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Orientations for Families Interested in Fostering Local Children in Need
| Friday, Oct 8, 2021

The Children’s Bureau is now offering two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or provide legal permanency by adoption.

A live Zoom orientation is scheduled on Oct. 21 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. hosted by a Children’s Bureau team member and a foster parent. For those who want to learn at their own pace about becoming a foster and/or fost-adopt parent, an online orientation presentation is available. To R.S.V.P. for the live orientation or to request the online orientation, email rfrecruitment@all4kids.org or call 661-289-4231.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, the Children’s Bureau has canceled all in-person foster care-adoption resource parent orientations.

The current health crisis has accelerated the need for foster and foster-adoptive parents to help local at-risk youth stay in their communities.

In Los Angeles County alone, the foster care population exceeds 21,000 children with 200 of those foster children waiting for an adoptive family. Many of these children are siblings in need of families who are willing and able to keep them together. In fact, the Children’s Bureau turns away at least 10 sibling sets weekly due to a lack of families. Older children are also in need of families.

“Being a foster parent lets you help someone in their time of need. You’re the support system for a child and for their parents,” says Brittany, who with her husband Jeremy, foster-adopted two sibling children.

The couple has three biological children and knew that fostering was something they wanted to do.

“Children’s Bureau has been there to help get us through the challenging times and to celebrate the special moments, especially when the adoption of our two children was finalized,” Jeremy added.

The Children’s Bureau welcomes every individual regardless of race, age, religion, disability, marital status, ethnic background, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression to become a resource for children.

Qualifying families receive training and support throughout their journey. For questions and/or to get started, call 833-983-2837 or visit all4kids.org.

 

About the Children’s Bureau:

Since 1904, the Children’s Bureau has been a nonprofit leader in protecting vulnerable children through prevention, treatment and advocacy. The agency helps 50,000 at-risk children and parents each year throughout Los Angeles and Orange Counties with services that include school readiness, parenting classes, family resource centers, support groups, mental health counseling, foster care and foster-adoption and more. Foster Care and Adoption Programs are available in Kern, Orange, San Bernardino, and Los Angeles counties. To learn more about the agency and/or its foster care and adoption program, visit all4kids.org.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Cases Among Healthcare Workers Decline as Vaccination Requirements are in Effect; SCV Cases Total 36,285
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 30 new deaths and 1,204 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,285 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Cases Among Healthcare Workers Decline as Vaccination Requirements are in Effect; SCV Cases Total 36,285
Sixteen Hart District Teachers of the Year Honored by Governing Board
The 16 William S. Hart Union High School District Teachers of the Year for the 2021/22 school year were recognized by the Governing Board Wednesday.
Sixteen Hart District Teachers of the Year Honored by Governing Board
City Honors Dennis Koontz in Trailhead Dedication Ceremony
On Friday, Oct. 8, the Santa Clarita City Council gathered for a Trailhead Dedication Ceremony, to unveil the future home of the Dennis Koontz Trailhead in the San Francisquito Open Space.
City Honors Dennis Koontz in Trailhead Dedication Ceremony
Nov. 9: SCV Chamber to Recognize Local Veterans During Annual ‘Salute to Patriots’
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, announced the return of their in-person ‘Salute to Patriots’ event scheduled for Nov. 9 at 4 p.m. in the courtyard of the SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida.
Nov. 9: SCV Chamber to Recognize Local Veterans During Annual ‘Salute to Patriots’
Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Orientations for Families Interested in Fostering Local Children in Need
The Children’s Bureau is now offering two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or provide legal permanency by adoption.
Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Orientations for Families Interested in Fostering Local Children in Need
Bauer Speaks Out for 1st Time Since Being Placed on Administrative Leave
For the first time since sexual assault allegations surfaced this summer, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher and former Santa Clarita resident Trevor Bauer posted a video to his YouTube channel to give a short update on his pending legal issues stemming from the allegations.
Bauer Speaks Out for 1st Time Since Being Placed on Administrative Leave
Today in SCV History (Oct. 8)
1858 - Butterfield Overland Mail stage makes first trek through SCV [story]
Butterfield stage
Oct. 14: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Oct. 14, at 6:00 p.m.
Oct. 14: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
L.A. County Celebrating International Artist Day with ‘Pawcasso Day’
Los Angeles County Animal Care & Control will have an exciting event coming up that you do not want to miss.
L.A. County Celebrating International Artist Day with ‘Pawcasso Day’
COC Hosting 2021 Latinx & Hispanic Heritage Month Virtually
In celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month, College of the Canyons will host the 2021 Latinx & Hispanic Heritage Cultural Journey virtually from Monday, Oct. 11 - Friday, Oct. 15.  
COC Hosting 2021 Latinx & Hispanic Heritage Month Virtually
Family of Station 81 Firefighter Killed in Shooting Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit
The family of Tory Carlon — the firefighter killed in the Station 81 shooting in Agua Dulce earlier this year — has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the estate of the man who killed him.
Family of Station 81 Firefighter Killed in Shooting Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Vaccination Verification Begins; SCV Cases Total 36,240
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 28 new deaths and 1,222 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,240 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Vaccination Verification Begins; SCV Cases Total 36,240
Some SCV Businesses Prepare for Vaccine, Negative Test Requirements
Bars, wineries, breweries, night clubs and lounges are among some of the local businesses now required to ask patrons to show they’re vaccinated or have had a negative COVID-19 test as of Thursday.
Some SCV Businesses Prepare for Vaccine, Negative Test Requirements
Santa Clarita Increases Frequency of Street Sweeping
The city of Santa Clarita increased the frequency of street sweeping throughout all residential areas of the City this month.
Santa Clarita Increases Frequency of Street Sweeping
VIA Hosting Virtual Panel Discussion About Current Supply Chain Chaos
The supply chain to the United States and around the world is in critical condition. From manufacturing to manpower to logistics, the system can't keep up with demand.
VIA Hosting Virtual Panel Discussion About Current Supply Chain Chaos
Hart District Parents Voice Concern Over Public Health Orders
On the same day a letter was sent to them arguing that masks and vaccines lead to “child abuse” and discrimination, William S. Hart Union High School District governing board members heard from a group of parents Wednesday night criticizing the district’s adherence to public health orders from the state.
Hart District Parents Voice Concern Over Public Health Orders
Today in SCV History (Oct. 7)
1849 - Jayhawkers encounter Bennett-Arcan party in southern Utah; latter makes wrong decision, heads through Death Valley toward SCV [story]
William Manly
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Vaccination Proof For Bars and More Begins Thursday; Cases Total 36,172 in SCV
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 31 new deaths and 1,479 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,172 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital confirming one additional death.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Vaccination Proof For Bars and More Begins Thursday; Cases Total 36,172 in SCV
SCVTV to Air ‘Finding Art’ TV Marathons for Artober Celebration
SCVTV’s “Finding Art” production team is thrilled to announce weekly TV marathons on Wednesday for the month of October.
SCVTV to Air ‘Finding Art’ TV Marathons for Artober Celebration
City To Showcase Ideas For Old Town Newhall Specific Plan
The city of Santa Clarita will host a discussion at the Old Town Newhall Farmers Market on Saturday, Oct 9, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. that follows up on feedback received at a walking tour held by the City in June 2021.
City To Showcase Ideas For Old Town Newhall Specific Plan
County Allocates $5m To Combat Illegal Cannabis Grow And Dispensaries
The L.A. County Board of Supervisors approved nearly $5 million to address the illegal cannabis grow operations springing up in the Antelope Valley and the illegal dispensaries opening countywide.
County Allocates $5m To Combat Illegal Cannabis Grow And Dispensaries
City Offers Fire Prevention Tips To Keep Santa Clarita Safe
We love to keep our landscaping looking it’s best – whether you are trimming grass, pruning branches or maintaining a home garden, neat landscaping adds value to a sustainable lifestyle.
City Offers Fire Prevention Tips To Keep Santa Clarita Safe
Investigators Still Collecting Evidence, Conducting Interviews In death Of 2-Month-OId
Investigators said on Tuesday that they were continuing to conduct interviews and collect evidence in the death of a 2-month-old Canyon Country baby, but the preliminary autopsy results have been placed under security hold.  
Investigators Still Collecting Evidence, Conducting Interviews In death Of 2-Month-OId
$39.3B Final Budget For 2021-22 Approved By County Supes
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a $39.3 billion final budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 during Tuesday’s regular meeting.
$39.3B Final Budget For 2021-22 Approved By County Supes
