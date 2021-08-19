header image

August 19
2013 - COC breaks ground on Culinary Arts Education building in Valencia [story]
iCue
Children’s Bureau Offers Virtual Orientations For Potential Foster Families
| Wednesday, Aug 18, 2021

Children’s Bureau is offering two virtual ways for those seeking to help children in foster care through virtual orientations in September.

The virtual orientation will help individuals and couples learn how to assist children as they await reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.

The live Zoom orientation is scheduled for Sept 16 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.  hosted by a Children’s Bureau team member and a foster parent. For those who want to learn at their own pace about becoming a foster and/or fost-adopt parent, a PowerPoint orientation is available.

To R.S.V.P. for the live orientation or to request the PowerPoint orientation, please email rfrecruitment@all4kids.org or call 661-289-4231.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, Children’s Bureau has canceled all in-person foster care-adoption resource parent orientations.

The current health crisis has accelerated the need for foster and foster-adoptive parents to help local at-risk youth stay in their communities. In Los Angeles County alone, the foster care population exceeds 21,000 children with 200 of those foster children waiting for an adoptive family. Many of these children are siblings in need of families who are willing and able to keep them together. In fact, Children’s Bureau turns away at least 10 sibling sets weekly due to lack of families. Older children are also in need of families.

“Being a foster parent lets you help someone in their time of need. You’re the support system for a child and for their parents,” says Brittany, who with her husband Jeremy, foster-adopted two sibling children. The couple has three biological children and knew that fostering was something they wanted to do. “Children’s Bureau has been there to help get us through the challenging times and to celebrate the special moments, especially when the adoption of our two children was finalized,” Jeremy added. Watch Brittany and Jeremy’s story here.

Children’s Bureau welcomes every individual regardless of race, age, religion, disability, marital status, ethnic background, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression to become a resource for children. Qualifying families receive training and support throughout their journey. For questions and/or to get started, call 661-289-4231 or Toll-Free 833-983-2837 or click here to complete a quick inquiry form.
COVID-19 Vaccination Being Required For All State Assembly Staff
Wednesday, Aug 18, 2021
COVID-19 Vaccination Being Required For All State Assembly Staff
All California State Assembly staff must be in the process of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 1, according to an announcement by Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Los Angeles, on Monday.  
FULL STORY...
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports One Additional COVID Death; SCV total 32,151 Cases
Wednesday, Aug 18, 2021
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports One Additional COVID Death; SCV total 32,151 Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 34 new deaths and 4,046 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 32,149 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
iCue
Questions Over Battery Storage Facility Raised By Planning Commissioners
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission had several questions about a proposed lithium-ion battery storage facility in Canyon Country when it decided Tuesday to continue its review of the project to Sept. 21. 
Questions Over Battery Storage Facility Raised By Planning Commissioners
COVID-19 Vaccination Being Required For All State Assembly Staff
All California State Assembly staff must be in the process of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 1, according to an announcement by Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Los Angeles, on Monday.  
COVID-19 Vaccination Being Required For All State Assembly Staff
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports One Additional COVID Death; SCV total 32,151 Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 34 new deaths and 4,046 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 32,149 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports One Additional COVID Death; SCV total 32,151 Cases
Bill To Freeze UC Tuition Fees Introduced By Valladares
Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, introduced legislation Monday that would freeze tuition and fees at University of California campuses until the 2027-2028 school year.
Bill To Freeze UC Tuition Fees Introduced By Valladares
Almost 500 Households Helped With City Rental-Assistance
The city of Santa Clarita has spent just over $2 million of the $6.3 million it received from the U.S. Department of Treasury to help Santa Clarita renters who have fallen behind on rent payments.
Almost 500 Households Helped With City Rental-Assistance
Today in SCV History (Aug. 18)
1921 - Los Angeles City High School District absorbs Newhall, Saugus and Castaic for grades 9-12. Students attend San Fernando High. (SCV approved for separate high school district in 1945.) [story]
Hart High
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Masks Required for Outdoor, Mega Events in L.A. County; SCV Surpasses 32,000 Cases
The Los Angeles County Health Officer Order was modified Tuesday to require universal masking at outdoor mega events regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Masks Required for Outdoor, Mega Events in L.A. County; SCV Surpasses 32,000 Cases
Cinderella Season for Local Legends Girls Soccer Club Comes to an End
The Cinderella season has come to an end for the Legends soccer club, as they made it to the National Championship quarterfinals but came up short of qualifying for the semifinals in Sarasota, Florida.
Cinderella Season for Local Legends Girls Soccer Club Comes to an End
Detectives Seek Public’s Help Identifying Van in Social Media Video
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detectives are asking for the public’s assistance as they continue their investigation into a video posted to social media last week of a woman screaming for help.
Detectives Seek Public’s Help Identifying Van in Social Media Video
Divers Continue Search at Pyramid Lake
The search effort for a man who reportedly fell off his pontoon boat at Pyramid Lake was continued Tuesday morning, with investigators employing a combination of divers, boats and sonar technology to scan the lake and its floor bed, according to law enforcement officials.
Divers Continue Search at Pyramid Lake
Marcia Mayeda Reflects on 20 Years at Animal Care & Control | Second in a Series
I am still haunted by a case I had in 1986 when I was a newly minted animal cruelty investigator in Houston, Texas. I had received a complaint from a resident about her neighbor, who had dozens of animals inside her home that were ill and often dying.
Marcia Mayeda Reflects on 20 Years at Animal Care & Control | Second in a Series
COC EMT Student Saves Uncle’s Life by Applying Newly Acquired Skills
Five months after enrolling in the College of the Canyons Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) program, Jonathan Nasrallah found himself in a worst-case scenario, which prompted him to use his newly acquired skills and knowledge to save the life of a family member.
COC EMT Student Saves Uncle’s Life by Applying Newly Acquired Skills
Tejon Outlets, Tejon Ranch Commerce Center Partner to Host Job Fair
The Outlets at Tejon and Tejon Ranch Commerce Center will be hosting a job fair Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., to fill various positions in the food, retail, hospitality and warehouse industries.
Tejon Outlets, Tejon Ranch Commerce Center Partner to Host Job Fair
Brownie-Inspired Cookie Joining 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Lineup
Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles, which has a chapter in the Santa Clarita Valley, and Girl Scouts of the USA announced Tuesday that the new Adventurefuls cookie will join the nationwide lineup for the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season.
Brownie-Inspired Cookie Joining 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Lineup
Hart District Students to Interact with International Space Station Astronauts
Students from across the William S. Hart Union High School District will get the chance of a lifetime to interact directly with astronauts aboard the International Space Station on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
Hart District Students to Interact with International Space Station Astronauts
Saugus, Hart Districts Monitoring Reported Cases, Quarantines
Saugus Union School District officials announced Monday they’ve learned about two self-reported cases of COVID-19 within their district, one each at two separate schools, and have since joined the William S. Hart Union High School District in sending at least one student home to quarantine since back-to school last week.
Saugus, Hart Districts Monitoring Reported Cases, Quarantines
Today in SCV History (Aug. 17)
1925 - Newhall School Board announces meeting to determine fate of 3rd consecutive Newhall School at Lyons & Kansas Street (it was cut up and turned into homes) [story]
Newhall School
Hart Park Barnyard Celebrates Long-Anticipated Reopening
After a more than two-year closure, the William S. Hart Regional Park Barnyard staff and its animals were excited to welcome the public back Sunday.
Hart Park Barnyard Celebrates Long-Anticipated Reopening
LASD Encourages the Public to Stay Safe During Final Stretch of Summer Travel Season
As friends and family plan vacations during the busy late summer and Labor Day weekend travel season, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will have additional deputies on patrol Aug. 18 through Labor Day, Sept. 6, looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
LASD Encourages the Public to Stay Safe During Final Stretch of Summer Travel Season
California Directs Hospitals Statewide to Accept Patient Transfers As COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue to Rise
In response to increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU patients due to the highly contagious Delta variant, and to support the state’s health care delivery system, the California Department of Public Health issued a new public health order requiring hospitals statewide to accept transfer patients from facilities with limited ICU capacity when clinically appropriate. The order will take effect Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
California Directs Hospitals Statewide to Accept Patient Transfers As COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue to Rise
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 31,923 With One New Death; County Urges Expecting, New Mothers Get Vaccinated
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed five new deaths and 2,426 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 31,923 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Additionally, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed an additional death bringing the total up to 154 deaths since the pandemic began.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 31,923 With One New Death; County Urges Expecting, New Mothers Get Vaccinated
LASD Reminds the Public to Stay Aware, Safe in School Zones
As students head back to the classroom, schools and the communities around them are going to be busier than they’ve been since the start of the pandemic. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds everyone to stay aware and stay safe with increased traffic returning to school zones.
LASD Reminds the Public to Stay Aware, Safe in School Zones
