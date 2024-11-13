header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 12
1908 - Saugus School District formed from sections of Newhall and Castaic school districts [story]
Saugus School
CHP Adds Six New K-9 Teams in Califormia
| Tuesday, Nov 12, 2024
CHP

After several rigorous months of training, the California Highway Patrol has introduced six newly graduated K-9 officers into the force.

The ceremony at the CHP canine training facility in West Sacramento signifies the beginning of a noteworthy public safety collaboration for K-9 units and their respective handlers.

The CHP congratulates one Explosive Detection Canine team and five Patrol and Narcotics Detection Canine teams for the successful completion of the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training requirements. The newest crime-fighting duos include one German Shepherd and five Belgian Malinois. The CHP now has 49 K-9 teams deployed throughout the state.

“Our canine teams are critical to the CHP’s mission to protect and serve the public. The specialized training and strong bond between each handler and their canine partner allow us to detect threats better and apprehend suspects safely,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “Today’s graduation celebrates the dedication of these teams and their vital role in enhancing our department’s capabilities. We proudly welcome them as part of our commitment to keeping California’s communities safe.”

A K-9 handler plays a crucial role in the training and development of a K-9 dog, as they are responsible for guiding the dog’s learning process. Both the handler and the dog must establish a strong bond built on trust and communication. The handler must learn to interpret the dog’s behavior and signals, ensuring effective training techniques are applied. Additionally, the handler is responsible for reinforcing commands and behaviors through consistent practice and patience. Ultimately, the success of a K-9 in learning new skills heavily depends on the handler’s ability to adapt to their dog’s unique needs. Once deployed, the K-9 teams receive ongoing training to prepare for evolving threats and challenges. Monthly, the canine team completes at least eight hours of maintenance training, including odor detection, obedience, and master protection/apprehension.

The CHP has 36 Patrol and Narcotics Detection Canine teams, eight Patrol and Explosive Canine teams, and five Explosive Detection Canine teams deployed throughout the state. Within these teams, CHP K-9s often participate in public demonstrations and community events to promote safety and foster positive relationships.

All K-9s are paired with a seasoned CHP officer with at least three years of professional experience. K-9s aid the CHP by performing various functions, including detecting human scent, contraband, and explosives. The officers represent the CHP’s geographic regions of Protective Services Division, Northern, Valley, Golden Gate, Southern and Border Division.

Join the CHP and pursue your career as a K-9 handler. You will experience a rewarding career that combines teamwork, service, and the opportunity to work with highly trained K-9 partners.

If you are passionate about law enforcement and want to make a difference visit www.CHPMadeForMore.com to apply and become part of a dedicated team.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Whitesides Wins Congressional Seat, Valladares, Schiavo Win State Seats
Tuesday, Nov 12, 2024
Whitesides Wins Congressional Seat, Valladares, Schiavo Win State Seats
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) Dean C. Logan announced the seventh post-Election Night ballot count update for the Nov. 5, 2024 General Election.
FULL STORY...
CHP Adds Six New K-9 Teams in Califormia
Tuesday, Nov 12, 2024
CHP Adds Six New K-9 Teams in Califormia
After several rigorous months of training, the California Highway Patrol has introduced six newly graduated K-9 officers into the force.
FULL STORY...
Dec. 4: Fifth Annual ‘Winter Holidays of the World’
Tuesday, Nov 12, 2024
Dec. 4: Fifth Annual ‘Winter Holidays of the World’
Mission Opera will present its Fifth Annual Winter Holidays of the World, a free concert for residents of the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding areas, featuring a celebration of international winter holidays through music and dance.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV Chamber Offers 2025 Employment Law Update
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced its annual 2025 Employment Law Update, taking place on Thursday, Jan. 23, at the College of the Canyons University Center.
SCV Chamber Offers 2025 Employment Law Update
Whitesides Wins Congressional Seat, Valladares, Schiavo Win State Seats
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) Dean C. Logan announced the seventh post-Election Night ballot count update for the Nov. 5, 2024 General Election.
Whitesides Wins Congressional Seat, Valladares, Schiavo Win State Seats
CHP Adds Six New K-9 Teams in Califormia
After several rigorous months of training, the California Highway Patrol has introduced six newly graduated K-9 officers into the force.
CHP Adds Six New K-9 Teams in Califormia
Inaugural L.A. County Office of Food Equity Launches
A partnership formed by the County of Los Angeles and leading Los Angeles philanthropic organizations have announced the formation of the Los Angeles County Office of Food Equity.
Inaugural L.A. County Office of Food Equity Launches
Dec. 4: Fifth Annual ‘Winter Holidays of the World’
Mission Opera will present its Fifth Annual Winter Holidays of the World, a free concert for residents of the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding areas, featuring a celebration of international winter holidays through music and dance.
Dec. 4: Fifth Annual ‘Winter Holidays of the World’
Nov. 14: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., 1st Floor, Santa Clarita.
Nov. 14: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
Nov. 11-17: Nine Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 11 to Sunday, Nov. 17.
Nov. 11-17: Nine Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Prayer Angels for the Military Seeks Holiday Help
Prayer Angels for the Military, Inc. needs your help to be sure local heroes overseas are not forgotten during the holidays.
Prayer Angels for the Military Seeks Holiday Help
JCI Santa Clarita Brings the Joy with Annual Santa’s Helpers Event
Get ready to embrace the magic of the season with JCI Santa Clarita’s annual event, Santa’s Helpers.
JCI Santa Clarita Brings the Joy with Annual Santa’s Helpers Event
Lady Mustangs Win GSAC Regular Season Volleyball Championship
They made it hard on themselves, but The Master's University's women's volleyball team defeated the Life Pacific Warriors in the final match of the season to win the GSAC Women's Volleyball regular season championship on Friday, Nov. 8.
Lady Mustangs Win GSAC Regular Season Volleyball Championship
CHP Secures $2.6M Grant to Address Speeding, Aggressive Driving
Speeding and aggressive driving are ongoing challenges on California roadways.
CHP Secures $2.6M Grant to Address Speeding, Aggressive Driving
Today in SCV History (Nov. 12)
1908 - Saugus School District formed from sections of Newhall and Castaic school districts [story]
Saugus School
UPDATE: Local Election Results as of Monday Evening
In the race for Congress George Whitesides (D) has overtaken incumbent Mike Garcia (R) by nearly 7,000 votes.
UPDATE: Local Election Results as of Monday Evening
UPDATE: Whitesides Wins Race for 27th Congressional District
Whitesides Leads Garcia in Race for 27th Congressional District
UPDATE: Whitesides Wins Race for 27th Congressional District
Nov. 14: Restaurant Academy Start a Food Business in Your Home
The Small Business Development Center is offering a free Restaurant Academy online webinar on how to "Start a Food Business in Your Home: The NEW Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operator."
Nov. 14: Restaurant Academy Start a Food Business in Your Home
Canyons Cross Country Sending Both Teams to State Championship Meet
College of the Canyons is sending both its cross country teams to the state championship meet for a second straight season after the Cougars posted a pair of successful runs at the 3C2A Southern California Regional Championships at Chaffey College on Friday, Nov. 8.
Canyons Cross Country Sending Both Teams to State Championship Meet
Nov. 16: Golden Years Dog Sanctuary Sit or Stroll Adoption Event, Fundraiser
Golden Years Dog Sanctuary welcomes all to its Sit or Stroll open house, adoption event and fundraiser, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at 12682 Kagel Canyon Road, Sylmar, CA 91342.
Nov. 16: Golden Years Dog Sanctuary Sit or Stroll Adoption Event, Fundraiser
Nov. 14: Regular Meeting of the CUSD Governing Board
The Castaic Union School District will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Nov. 14 at the District Office, located at 28131 Livingston Avenue in Valencia. A closed session will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by an open session at 6 p.m., where there will be a report of closed session action.
Nov. 14: Regular Meeting of the CUSD Governing Board
Dec. 7-8: Hart Show Choir Presents ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’
Join Hart show Choir performers on an interactive journey through a holiday classic with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 2-7 p.m., Saturday, Dec 7 and Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Hart High School cafeteria, 24825 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Dec. 7-8: Hart Show Choir Presents ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’
Golden Valley Moves On, Valencia, Hart Fall
Heading into their games on Friday, Nov. 8, three Foothill League football teams had hopes for deep playoff runs. Valencia and Hart had their hopes dashed, but Golden Valley won, and will play on.
Golden Valley Moves On, Valencia, Hart Fall
Nov. 17: Mojave Desert Burrowers, Survival Event at Placerita Canyon
Placerita Canyon Natural Area will host the Mojave Desert Burrowers and Survival event Sunday, Nov. 17 from 2-3 p.m. at 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.
Nov. 17: Mojave Desert Burrowers, Survival Event at Placerita Canyon
Nov. 30-Dec. 1: FFA Christmas Tree Sales Fundraiser Festival
The Future Farmers of America will host a Christmas Tree Sales Fundraiser Festival in Frazier Park one weekend only on Saturday, Nov. 30 and Sunday, Dec. 1.
Nov. 30-Dec. 1: FFA Christmas Tree Sales Fundraiser Festival
Nov. 28: COC Invites Runners to Thanksgiving ‘Turkey Trot’
The College of the Canyons Athletics Department invites community members of all ages to run, walk or jog in the 16th annual Thanksgiving Day 'Turkey Trot' event benefiting the college's cross country and track & field programs 8 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28 at College of the Canyons Valencia Campus, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Nov. 28: COC Invites Runners to Thanksgiving ‘Turkey Trot’
Nov. 13: COC Board Regular Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Nov. 13, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 3 p.m.
Nov. 13: COC Board Regular Business Meeting
SCVNews.com