May 8
1875 - John F. Powell, an Irish immigrant, becomes Justice of the Peace [story]
John F. Powell
CHP Adds Vehicles to Combat ‘Video Game-Styled Driving’
| Thursday, May 8, 2025
CHP New Vehicle

In the real world, aggressive lane weaving, triple-digit speeds and road rage aren’t part of a high-score strategy, its deadly. The California Highway Patrol is deploying a new generation of low-profile, specially marked patrol vehicles to crack down on what can only be described as “video game-styled” driving on the highways.

“The new vehicles give our officers an important advantage,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “They will allow us to identify and stop drivers who are putting others at risk, while still showing a professional and visible presence once enforcement action is needed.”

These 100 Dodge Durangos, paired with the existing high-performance fleet, which includes Dodge Chargers and Ford Explorers, blend into traffic just enough to observe the most reckless and dangerous behaviors without immediate detection. Once enforcement begins, markings serve as a clear reminder that safety is the CHP’s top priority.

With over 390,000 crashes annually in California and nearly 1,000 daily reports of reckless driving, these new tools will help officers hold the most egregious violators accountable. Last year, CHP officers issued almost 18,000 citations to drivers speeding over 100 miles per hour.

Speed is a factor in approximately 30% of all crashes and major contributor to traffic fatalities and injuries. It is particularly dangerous because it decreases reaction time, extends stopping distance and intensifies the severity of crashes.

The goal remains the same: reduce injuries, prevent fatalities and restore a sense of safety on California’s roadways. All drivers are urged to obey speed limits, avoid aggressive behavior and share the road responsibly.

The CHP is positioning the first 25 SMPVs in various regions across California this week. All 100 high-performance patrol units will be strategically placed along California’s busiest, high-risk roadways by June.

Speed isn’t a thrill, it’s a threat. And the CHP is responding.

The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service and Security.
Public Health Issues Heat Advisory for SCV, Parts of L.A. County

Public Health Issues Heat Advisory for SCV, Parts of L.A. County
Thursday, May 8, 2025
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley May 9-10.
FULL STORY...

Barger, LACDA Unveil Disaster Loan Program for Fire-Impacted Altadena Businesses

Barger, LACDA Unveil Disaster Loan Program for Fire-Impacted Altadena Businesses
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger and the Los Angeles County Development Authority are launching the Altadena Disaster Relief Small Business Loan Program.
FULL STORY...

Barger Spotlights Ongoing Support for Eaton Fire Survivors on Four-Month Anniversary

Barger Spotlights Ongoing Support for Eaton Fire Survivors on Four-Month Anniversary
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger is reaffirming her commitment to supporting fire survivors.
FULL STORY...

Public Health Encourages Measles Vaccine as Summer Travel Begins

Public Health Encourages Measles Vaccine as Summer Travel Begins
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is alerting residents of an increase in measles cases among people who have recently traveled internationally and domestically.
FULL STORY...
