header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
63°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 23
1997 - Five bodies found during grading of Northlake development in Castaic; determined to be Jenkins graveyard [story]
reburial
CHP Alerts Drivers to New California Traffic Safety Laws
| Wednesday, Dec 23, 2020
safety laws

SACRAMENTO – As 2020 comes to a close, the California Highway Patrol wants to highlight some new roadway safety laws that take effect in 2021.

License points for distracted driving (AB 47, Daly; 2019): Using a cell phone in a handheld manner while driving is currently punishable by a fine. Beginning July 1, 2021, violating the hands-free law for a second time within 36 months of a prior conviction for the same offense will result in a point being added to a driver’s record. This applies to the violations of talking or texting while driving (except for hands-free use) and to any use of these devices while driving by a person under 18 years of age.

Unattended children in motor vehicles (AB 2717, Chau): Exempts a person from civil or criminal liability for trespassing or damaging a vehicle when rescuing a child who is 6 years old or younger and who is in immediate danger from heat, cold, lack of ventilation, or other dangerous circumstances. The law takes effect on January 1, 2021.

“Move Over, Slow Down” amendments (AB 2285, Transportation Committee): Extends the provisions of the “Move Over, Slow Down” law currently in place on freeways to also apply to local streets and roads so drivers approaching a stationary emergency vehicle displaying emergency lights, including tow trucks and Caltrans vehicles, must now move to another lane when possible, or slow to a reasonable speed on all highways, not just freeways. The law is effective on January 1, 2021.

Emergency vehicles (SB 909, Dodd): Allows authorized emergency vehicles to use a “hi-lo” warning sound. This distinctive sound, different than a siren, would be used to notify the public of an immediate need to evacuate an area in an emergency. The CHP is currently developing regulations to standardize the hi-lo warning sound statewide. Until the regulations are adopted, law enforcement agencies can use the hi-lo warning sound by obtaining a permit from the CHP. The law went into effect on September 29, 2020, sooner than the 2021 traffic safety laws.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
CHP Alerts Drivers to New California Traffic Safety Laws
Wednesday, Dec 23, 2020
CHP Alerts Drivers to New California Traffic Safety Laws
As 2020 comes to a close, the California Highway Patrol wants to highlight some new roadway safety laws that take effect in 2021.
FULL STORY...
Multiple Power Outages Affect Thousands of Canyon Country Residents
Wednesday, Dec 23, 2020
Multiple Power Outages Affect Thousands of Canyon Country Residents
A handful of power outages were reported in the Canyon Country area Wednesday morning, but Southern California Edison did not have immediate updates about the exact boundaries of the outages as of 10:30 a.m.
FULL STORY...
CHP: SCV Sees 15% Rise in 2020 DUI Arrests
Wednesday, Dec 23, 2020
CHP: SCV Sees 15% Rise in 2020 DUI Arrests
A comparison of local January-to-November DUI arrest data for 2019 to 2020 from the California Highway Patrol shows a nearly 15% rise in 2020 DUI arrests.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CHP Alerts Drivers to New California Traffic Safety Laws
As 2020 comes to a close, the California Highway Patrol wants to highlight some new roadway safety laws that take effect in 2021.
CHP Alerts Drivers to New California Traffic Safety Laws
Multiple Power Outages Affect Thousands of Canyon Country Residents
A handful of power outages were reported in the Canyon Country area Wednesday morning, but Southern California Edison did not have immediate updates about the exact boundaries of the outages as of 10:30 a.m.
Multiple Power Outages Affect Thousands of Canyon Country Residents
CHP: SCV Sees 15% Rise in 2020 DUI Arrests
A comparison of local January-to-November DUI arrest data for 2019 to 2020 from the California Highway Patrol shows a nearly 15% rise in 2020 DUI arrests.
CHP: SCV Sees 15% Rise in 2020 DUI Arrests
Ex-U.S. Rep. Katie Hill Sues Ex-Husband, RedState, Messina over ‘Nonconsensual Porn’
Former California Democratic Congresswoman Katie Hill, whose promising political career unraveled in 2019 after she was accused of inappropriate relationships with staffers and various media outlets published nude and sexually graphic photos of her, said in a lawsuit filed Tuesday that the world is watching her ex-husband’s “revenge vendetta.”
Ex-U.S. Rep. Katie Hill Sues Ex-Husband, RedState, Messina over ‘Nonconsensual Porn’
Edison Monitors for Possible Additional Shut-offs on Christmas Eve
Southern California Edison officials confirmed Tuesday they are monitoring possible power shut-offs for particular areas of the Santa Clarita Valley on Wednesday and Thursday.
Edison Monitors for Possible Additional Shut-offs on Christmas Eve
Today in SCV History (Dec. 23)
1997 - Five bodies found during grading of Northlake development in Castaic; determined to be Jenkins graveyard [story]
reburial
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: County Surpasses 9,000 Deaths; 14,391 Total SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has tragically surpassed 9,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: County Surpasses 9,000 Deaths; 14,391 Total SCV Cases
Waste Management, City Offer Several Drop-Off Locations to Recycle Holiday Trees
Waste Management and the city of Santa Clarita have established three convenient locations for residents to recycle their holiday trees in 2020.
Waste Management, City Offer Several Drop-Off Locations to Recycle Holiday Trees
Local Nonprofits Awarded Zonta Club’s Community Grants
One of the goals of fundraising done by the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is to provide Community Grants to local charities.
Local Nonprofits Awarded Zonta Club’s Community Grants
Residents Now Being Served Water from PFAS Treatment Facility
SCV Water received the final permit to serve water from its first per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water treatment facility; water from the project hit the taps of Santa Clarita Valley residents this week.
Residents Now Being Served Water from PFAS Treatment Facility
Carousel Ranch’s ‘Santa Day’ Brings Students Holiday Cheer
This is certainly a different type of holiday season and while nothing feels quite the same, Carousel Ranch was able to keep things safe for the holidays while still bringing the joy of their annual “Santa Day” festivities into the hearts and homes of every student.
Carousel Ranch’s ‘Santa Day’ Brings Students Holiday Cheer
Padilla Replacing Harris in U.S. Senate
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday the selection of California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to be California’s next United States Senator, filling the term being vacated by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
Padilla Replacing Harris in U.S. Senate
Jan. 14: SCV Chamber’s Virtual 2021 Employment Law Update
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Monday its 2021 Employment Law Update: The Road to Compliance, scheduled virtually for Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.
Jan. 14: SCV Chamber’s Virtual 2021 Employment Law Update
SCV Businesses Express Optimism Amid Vaccine Rollout
Businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley are showing signs of optimism for 2021 as COVID-19 vaccinations roll out.
SCV Businesses Express Optimism Amid Vaccine Rollout
Firefighters Douse 5.9-Acre Blaze Near State Route 14
Firefighters extinguished a 5.9-acre blaze near State Route 14 in Santa Clarita early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters Douse 5.9-Acre Blaze Near State Route 14
Today in SCV History (Dec. 22)
1905 - County buys property to build Newhall Jail (now next to city's Old Town Newhall Library) [story]
Old Newhall Jail
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Deaths at 103; L.A. County Hospitals Over Capacity
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 56 new deaths and 11,271 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported two new deaths.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Deaths at 103; L.A. County Hospitals Over Capacity
Sherman Oaks Restaurateur Sues California Over Outdoor Dining Ban
A Sherman Oaks restaurant owner whose viral video showed a film production’s dining area operating next to the patio she was forced to close sued California officials in federal court Sunday aiming to overturn the outdoor dining ban part of state orders meant to curb COVID-19 transmission.
Sherman Oaks Restaurateur Sues California Over Outdoor Dining Ban
L.A. County Reverses Ban on Indoor Religious Services; Some SCV Congregations Already Meeting
Indoor religious services can resume in Los Angeles County under the modified health officer order Public Health officials announced Saturday, following a Supreme Court ruling last week.
L.A. County Reverses Ban on Indoor Religious Services; Some SCV Congregations Already Meeting
Western States Scientific Group Confirms Moderna Vaccine is Safe, Effective
The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup completed its review of the federal process Friday night and has concluded the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19 is safe and efficacious for use in the Western States.
Western States Scientific Group Confirms Moderna Vaccine is Safe, Effective
Congress Approves $900 Billion Stimulus Package
The House and Senate late Monday voted to approve a $900 billion COVID-19 stimulus package that includes direct payments to most Americans and more funding for state and local governments.
Congress Approves $900 Billion Stimulus Package
Dec. 21: First Nighttime ‘Great’ Conjunction of Jupiter, Saturn in 800 Years
Skywatchers are in for an end-of-year treat. What has become known popularly as the “Christmas Star” is an especially vibrant planetary conjunction easily visible in the evening sky over the next two weeks as the bright planets Jupiter and Saturn come together, culminating Monday night, Dec. 21.
Dec. 21: First Nighttime ‘Great’ Conjunction of Jupiter, Saturn in 800 Years
SCV November Home Sales Up 46%, Condos Up 24%; Inventory Keeps Shrinking
Even as seasonal forces begin to moderate activity, November home sales and condominium sales in the Santa Clarita Valley remained well above year-ago levels, riding a surge of homebuying interest prompted by the pandemic and interest rates that continue to dip lower, the Southland Regional Association of Realtors reported Monday.
SCV November Home Sales Up 46%, Condos Up 24%; Inventory Keeps Shrinking
L.A. County Warns Residents to Avoid COVID-19 Vaccine Scams
Now that the COVID-19 vaccine is in Los Angeles County, scammers are targeting local residents with new vaccine scams.
L.A. County Warns Residents to Avoid COVID-19 Vaccine Scams
%d bloggers like this: