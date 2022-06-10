CHP Begins Recruitment Campaign to Fill 1,000 Vacancies

Friday, Jun 10, 2022

By Press Release

SACRAMENTO – The California Highway Patrol is embarking on a multiyear recruiting campaign to fill 1,000 vacant officer positions by hiring qualified individuals from California’s diverse communities.

The “Join the CHP 1,000” campaign is the Department’s attempt to appeal to a wide array of prospective applicants who may not be aware of the life-changing opportunity that awaits with a career with the Highway Patrol.

“To meet the increasing demand for our services throughout the state, over the next few years our law enforcement family will be growing exponentially,” said California Highway Patrol Commissioner Amanda Ray. “We are excited to welcome new members to the team so that the Highway Patrol can continue to provide the level of service the public has come to expect.”

To qualify as a Highway Patrol cadet, applicants must be a United States citizen or a permanent resident who has applied for citizenship, be between the ages of 20 and 35, possess a high school diploma or equivalent, be able to pass a physical abilities test and written exam and complete a thorough background check with no felony convictions on record.

“It requires a special kind of character and special brand of bravery to be a California Highway Patrol Officer,” said Governor Gavin Newsom. “Our entire way of life, our freedoms, our peace, our pursuit of happiness, depends on those fearless, faithful few determined to protect it. I look forward to welcoming the next set of officers committing to serve California.”

A career with the Highway Patrol includes paid training. Cadets earn a salary of $5,563 each month throughout their 26 weeks at the Highway Patrol Academy in West Sacramento. After graduation, new officers are assigned to communities throughout California and can expect to earn more than $100,000 in their first year with the Department.

“Anyone who may be wondering if they have what it takes to become a Highway Patrol officer, let me be the first to tell you that you do,” said Ray. “If you are compassionate, driven to serve, and have a desire to learn, the Highway Patrol provides some of the best law enforcement training in the world and we will do all we can to ensure your success.”

The Highway Patrol Academy is one of the most modern and complete law enforcement training academies in the United States. This live-in facility also serves as “home” for cadets during their 26 intense weeks of training.

— The goal of the Academy is to produce highly-trained officers who will uphold the traditions of, and dedication to, the highest ideals of public service.

— In addition to cadet training, the Academy provides additional training for uniformed and nonuniformed personnel, as well as allied law enforcement agency personnel. The Academy is also responsible for preparing complex staff projects, and the testing and evaluating of equipment.

— The legislation that created the CHP also authorized establishment of its own training school; the CHP Academy was initially founded in 1930 and originally housed off of Meadowview Road in Sacramento.

— Construction of the Academy, at its current location in West Sacramento, began July 1973 at a cost of approximately $16 million. The facility opened for full-time operation in July 1976.

— The Academy is a completely self-contained facility on 457 acres and consists of: administration building, cafeteria, classrooms, dormitory clusters, emergency vehicle operations course, recreation building, range, motorcycle network, canine course and tactical shooting course.

Joining the Highway Patrol family is an opportunity to be the change and make a difference in the community and the lives of those you serve.

For more information about the “Join the CHP 1,000” or to apply, visit Highway Patrol Careers.

For more information or to apply call the statewide Recruitment Unit at (916) 843-4300.

