CHP Calls for Review of Protocols on Live Fire Exercises Over Roadways

The California Highway Patrol has published an internal report on an incident that occurred on Saturday, Oct. 18, in which metal shrapnel from explosive ordnance fired over the Interstate 5 freeway detonated overhead prematurely, striking and damaging a CHP patrol vehicle.

The incident happened in the area where CHP officers were supporting a traffic break along I-5 near Camp Pendleton during an exceptional U.S. Marine Corps live-fire training demonstration over the freeway and where the CHP had elected to stop traffic during the live-fire exercise.

“This was an unusual and concerning situation,” said CHP Border Division Chief Tony Coronado. “It is highly uncommon for any live-fire or explosive training activity to occur over an active freeway. As a Marine myself, I have tremendous respect for our military partners, but my foremost responsibility is ensuring the safety of the people of California and the officers who protect them.”

Although no injuries were reported, CHP personnel immediately notified the Marine Corps at the scene, who then canceled firing additional live ordnance over the freeway, and the area was swept for further evaluation.

The CHP has filed an internal report on the incident, with a recommendation to conduct an additional after-action review into the planning, communication and coordination between federal, state and local government around the event on Saturday, Oct. 18, to strengthen protocols for future demonstrations and training events near public roadways.

